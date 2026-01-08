Trending on the Timeline: NFL, College Football & Trae Young

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS We are keeping our ear to the streets and bringing you the hottest updates shaking up the sports world. From major coaching shake-ups to playoff drama, here is everything you need to know to stay ahead of the game. Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about: The Ravens Flock Fly Solo

Baltimore is buzzing with some major news. After an amazing 18-season run, John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are parting ways. This isn’t just a ripple—it’s a tidal wave for the franchise. Harbaugh has long been a staple in the league, but after losing the division, the team felt it was time for a change. Don’t expect him to be sitting out for long, though. Six teams with vacant head coaching spots have already reached out, so it’ll be interesting to see where he makes his next move.

Bowl season is here, and the College Football Playoff semifinals are about to light up the weekend. Thursday night features the University of Miami facing off against Ole Miss, with the Canes hoping to put their stamp back on the national stage. Then, on Friday, the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers look to keep their streak alive when they take on the Oregon Ducks. These are matchups you can’t miss, so gather the crew and get ready for some drama on the field.

College football has never seen anything like this—the transfer portal is overflowing, with up to 25% of current FBS players exploring new opportunities. The shake-up is real for programs, even those in the playoff hunt. Lane Kiffin's move from Ole Miss to LSU has recruits scrambling, with some eyeing a switch to Baton Rouge or Miami. Even scholarship athletes, like Maguire Richmond from Kansas State, are entering the portal. These moves prove that loyalty in college sports is evolving as athletes make choices that fit their futures.

Trae Young’s D.C. Dreams? Shifting gears to the hardwood, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is generating buzz with rumors of a potential trade. Reports say he has named the Washington Wizards as his preferred destination, with both sides apparently working together to make a deal happen. The idea of going from one play-in team to another may raise eyebrows, but a move like this could shake up the energy in D.C. and give Wizards fans something new to cheer about.