Trae Young Heads to Wizards in Blockbuster Trade with Hawks

Wizards gain star guard Young to build around, ending his Hawks tenure

Hawks acquire veteran McCollum and shooter Kispert, seeking more balanced play

Trade signals shift for both teams, with financial flexibility and future implications

Source: Getty Images

In a stunning NBA trade, ESPN reports that the Atlanta Hawks have sent four-time All-Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran guard CJ McCollum and sharpshooter Corey Kispert. The move marks the end of Young’s seven-season tenure as the face of the Hawks franchise and signals a new chapter for both teams.

A New Era for the Wizards

The Wizards, currently in the midst of a rebuild, view Young as the cornerstone of their future. The 27-year-old guard, who has career averages of 25.2 points and 9.8 assists per game, brings star power and leadership to a team eager to return to playoff contention. Young’s arrival reunites him with Travis Schlenk, the executive who orchestrated his draft-night trade to Atlanta in 2018.

Washington officials Michael Winger and Will Dawkins expressed optimism about the trade, stating, “Trae is the kind of player who can elevate our young core and help us take the next step in our development. His leadership and playmaking are exactly what we need.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Young, who has been sidelined recently due to injuries, is expected to bring a much-needed offensive spark to a Wizards team that ranks 27th in offensive efficiency. The Wizards have struggled to generate production from their guards, averaging just 50 points per game from the backcourt this season.

Hawks Turn the Page

For the Hawks, the trade represents a shift toward a more balanced and fluid style of play. CJ McCollum, a proven scorer and leader, brings veteran experience to a roster brimming with young talent like Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. McCollum’s expiring $30.6 million contract also offers Atlanta financial flexibility to pursue big-name targets, including Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, Corey Kispert, known for his three-point shooting, adds depth to the Hawks’ wing rotation.

Hawks power forward Mouhamed Gueye praised Young’s impact on the team, saying, “That’s T.Y. That’s Trae Young. When I first got here, he was one of the first guys that texted me, welcoming me to the city, gave me a lot of advice. Obviously, playing with Trae, as a big, is like a dream come true. I love him as a guy. I love him as a teammate. … An Atlanta legend.”

Hawks coach Quin Snyder, while unable to comment directly on the trade, acknowledged the significance of the moment. “I know you all have questions for me that right now I’m not at liberty to talk about or answer,” Snyder said after the team’s win on Wednesday.

The Bigger Picture

Trae Young’s departure from Atlanta comes after months of speculation and dialogue between his representatives and the Hawks’ front office. Despite leading the league in assists last season and being the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and three-pointers, Young’s tenure with the Hawks ends amid a desire for a fresh start on both sides.

The Wizards, meanwhile, gain a dynamic playmaker who has averaged 25 points and 10 assists in multiple seasons, a feat matched only by Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. With Young under contract through 2026-27, Washington has the opportunity to build a competitive roster around their new star.

As the NBA trade landscape continues to evolve, this blockbuster deal reshapes the futures of both the Hawks and the Wizards, setting the stage for an exciting second half of the season.

Trae Young Heads to Wizards in Blockbuster Trade with Hawks was originally published on myclassixatl.com