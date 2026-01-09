Listen Live
2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Published on January 8, 2026
Houston Chronicle
Source: Cody Johnson performs with the Cody Johnson Band during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Houston. (Brett Comer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The big announcement is finally here! Ever since RodeoHouston teased Cody Johnson as the artist for the final day of the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – less than two weeks after 2025’s rodeo concluded – Houston has been waiting for the reveal of this year’s rodeo concert lineup!

While we know CoJo will be joined by special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser on the rodeo’s last day, there were still 20 dates unaccounted for; not anymore! Here is the full lineup for the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:

Monday, March 2 – Opening Day

Riley Green

Tuesday, March 3

J Balvin

Wednesday, March 4 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Rascal Flatts

Thursday, March 5

Russell Dickerson

Friday, March 6 – Black Heritage Day

Lizzo

Saturday, March 7

Dwight Yoakam

Sunday, March 8

Forrest Frank

Monday, March 9 – First Responders Day

Luke Bryan

Tuesday, March 10

Megan Moroney

Wednesday, March 11 – Community Day

Creed

Thursday, March 12 – Volunteer Appreciation Day

Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 13

Shaboozey

Saturday, March 14

Kelly Clarkson

Sunday, March 15 – Go Tejano Day

Pepe Aguilar

Monday, March 16

Cross Canadian Ragweed

Tuesday, March 17

The Red Clay Strays

Wednesday, March 18

Koe Wetzel

Thursday, March 19

Lainey Wilson

Friday, March 20

Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 21

Tim McGraw

Sunday, March 22

Cody Johnson, featuring special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced! was originally published on 93qcountry.com

