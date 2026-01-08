DeSoto 10-Year-Old Lands Role on Abbott Elementary

Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc

At just 10 years old, DeSoto native Kevin Punch is already building an impressive résumé in television and film.

A fifth grader at Katherine Johnson Magnet Academy, Punch discovered his love for TV at a young age and quickly set his sights on acting. That passion has turned into real momentum. He’s an honors student, student council member, and peer mediator — and now a working actor with SAG commercial credits for brands like American Airlines and Power Pals.

According to his mother, Shmara Punch, Kevin thrives when faced with challenges and is always eager to learn and grow. That mindset helped carry him through a difficult year marked by a serious car accident and his grandmother’s cancer diagnosis.

Despite those hardships, Kevin continued pursuing acting opportunities. His perseverance paid off when he landed a role on ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary, a show known for spotlighting emerging talent. The booking marked a major milestone for the young actor and a proud moment for his family.

Even with his growing success, Kevin remains grounded. His family says he understands the importance of community and consistently credits his parents and support system for helping him along the way.

Looking ahead, Kevin has his eyes set on even bigger opportunities and hopes to one day work with major names in entertainment like Kevin Hart and Tyler Perry. For now, he’s focused on learning, growing, and enjoying the journey.

For DeSoto, Kevin Punch represents the next generation of local talent — proof that big dreams can start young and shine far beyond city limits.

