Swatting Threats Made At Multiple North Texas High Schools

Police maintain their presence at nolan catholic highschool after a swatting call yesterday. It was one of a handful of schools that appeared in an online threat. Police came out and determined that the threat was not credible. It also happened at North Dallas High School; Crowley ISD also sent a letter to their kids’ parents saying that one of their schools was named in the threat.

The FBI is investigating. So far, none of the threats have been found to be credible. The FBI says that there were several threats not only in North Texas, but also in Austin, and Dallas says there could be more in the future that they anticipate.

Fortworth said that it looks like from their investigation that it’s a possibility that the threats are coming from outside the country.

Swatting is a dangerous prank or criminal act where someone makes a false report of a serious emergency such as a shooting, bomb threat, or hostage situation—to law enforcement, causing a large police or SWAT response to a location.

What happens during swatting

Police may respond with weapons drawn

Schools, homes, or businesses can be locked down

Innocent people can be put in serious danger

Emergency resources are pulled away from real emergencies

Why it’s taken seriously

People have been injured or killed during swatting incidents

during swatting incidents It causes panic , especially in schools

, especially in schools It’s a felony crime in many states and can lead to prison time

Why schools are often targeted

To cause fear or chaos

Because schools trigger a fast, high-level police response

Many swatting calls are made anonymously or online, sometimes from outside the country

