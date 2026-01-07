Listen Live
Local DFW News

Swatting Threats Made At Multiple North Texas High Schools

Police increased security at several North Texas high schools after swatting threats were made online. Authorities say the threats were not credible, FBI is investigating.

Published on January 7, 2026
Possible gunman Loma Linda, CA
Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Police maintain their presence at nolan catholic highschool after a swatting call yesterday. It was one of a handful of schools that appeared in an online threat. Police came out and determined that the threat was not credible. It also happened at North Dallas High School; Crowley ISD also sent a letter to their kids’ parents saying that one of their schools was named in the threat.

The FBI is investigating. So far, none of the threats have been found to be credible. The FBI says that there were several threats not only in North Texas, but also in Austin, and Dallas says there could be more in the future that they anticipate.

Fortworth said that it looks like from their investigation that it’s a possibility that the threats are coming from outside the country.

Swatting is a dangerous prank or criminal act where someone makes a false report of a serious emergency such as a shooting, bomb threat, or hostage situation—to law enforcement, causing a large police or SWAT response to a location.

What happens during swatting

  • Police may respond with weapons drawn
  • Schools, homes, or businesses can be locked down
  • Innocent people can be put in serious danger
  • Emergency resources are pulled away from real emergencies

Why it’s taken seriously

  • People have been injured or killed during swatting incidents
  • It causes panic, especially in schools
  • It’s a felony crime in many states and can lead to prison time

Why schools are often targeted

  • To cause fear or chaos
  • Because schools trigger a fast, high-level police response
  • Many swatting calls are made anonymously or online, sometimes from outside the country
Swatting Threats Made At Multiple North Texas High Schools was originally published on majic945.com

