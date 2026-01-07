Deadly Texas Crash That Killed Four Houston Women

Crash occurred after women pulled over with flat tire; truck driver failed to control speed and plowed into parked car

Video footage shows other car safely passing parked vehicle, indicating crash was avoidable

Families seek accountability through lawsuit, claiming negligence and potential driver distraction

Source: WISH TV / WISH TV

New video footage has surfaced regarding a deadly car crash that took place in November of 2025 on an open stretch of US87 outside of Dalhart. This crash that took place in the Texas panhandle took the lives of 4 young women from the Houston area. Lakeisha Brown, 19, Myunique Johnson, 20, Taylor White, 27, and Breanna Brantley, 30. The ladies were traveling home from Oklahoma. They were there to comfort a grieving friend, Breanna’s mom, Subrina Johnson says. The last time she spoke with her daughter was right before the crash. The last thing Subrina says her daughter said was “I love you, and I’m on my way home.”

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crash report, the women had a flat tire, so they pulled into the outside lane and turned their hazard lights on. Video taken from another vehicle shows the accuracy of the safety of them being parked. The video shows a car passing them safely on the left moments after an 18-wheeler plows into the parked car at full speed. The report also states that the truck driver failed to control his speed.

Footage from the crash shows the moments leading up to the incident. The video also shows the involvement of grocery giant HEB, a trucking company, and a truck driver. This video footage is now being used as part of a lawsuit being filed against grocery store H-E-B. They made a statement saying that the crash involved a third-party vendor driver, not an H-E-B employee. “Our H-E-B Family is devastated by this tragic accident, which resulted in the loss of the young woman involved. The incident involved a third-party vendor driver, not an H-E-B Partner. H-E-B and the contractor are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

They also added that they and the contractor are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Love Local DFW News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The families have filed a lawsuit against the truck driver identified as Guadalupe Daniel Villarreal, Parkway Transport Inc., Scrappy Trucking, and H-E-B. Villarreal was transporting potatoes for HEB at the time of the crash. The lawsuit alleges negligence, and the attorneys representing the families believe that driver Villarreal may have been distracted.

Subrina says this lawsuit is about accountability. She says, “The thing is, you want justice for your family; they didn’t ask for this. They never saw this coming.”

Family members say the footage shows that this crash was avoidable.

Breanna Brantley’s mother says, “They never had a chance. They never saw it coming. The video clearly shows they never saw it coming.” She adds, “Not a day goes by that I’m not crying,” and that the holiday season was especially hard for her, she says it was quieter for Christmas this year without Breanna’s laughter.

Attorney Keith Bakker of NMW Law Firm says, “The video clearly shows another car was able to get out of the way, but the 18-wheeler was not.”

Though the crash is being investigated as “criminally negligent homicide,” Villarreal has not been criminally charged.

Deadly Texas Crash That Killed Four Houston Women was originally published on majic945.com