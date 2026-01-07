Listen Live
New Arrests Reveal Scale of DFW’s $99M Sex Trafficking Underground

Arlington’s latest arrests expose a multimillion-dollar sex trafficking industry operating across Dallas and the greater DFW area.

Published on January 7, 2026
Rally Held Outside U.S. Capitol In Solidarity With Epstein Victims
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Arlington police have arrested four additional managers tied to a sex trafficking ring operating out of an adult entertainment club, part of a months-long investigation known as Operation Safe Stage. The investigation began with a large tactical raid in October and uncovered illegal sex acts, suspected organized crime activity, and alleged drug sales inside the business. Police say the case remains active and could lead to more charges or civil action against the club.

While these arrests are significant, law enforcement and advocacy groups say they highlight a much larger problem across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The region is considered a major hub for human trafficking, and the illegal sex trade generates an estimated $99 million annually in Dallas alone. On any given night, local estimates suggest about 400 teenage girls are being trafficked on the streets of Dallas. Advocates also say the average age girls enter the sex trade is around 13.

Texas overall ranks second in the nation for human trafficking cases, with researchers estimating there are tens of thousands of trafficking victims in the state at any given time, including thousands of minors involved in sex trafficking.

Traffickers often target vulnerable youth — especially those who are homeless, runaway, or disconnected from family support. Police urge the public to watch for warning signs such as individuals who appear afraid, controlled by another person, or unable to speak for themselves.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to report it. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting HELP to 233733.

