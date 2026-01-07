New Arrests Reveal Scale of DFW’s $99M Sex Trafficking Underground

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Arlington police have arrested four additional managers tied to a sex trafficking ring operating out of an adult entertainment club, part of a months-long investigation known as Operation Safe Stage. The investigation began with a large tactical raid in October and uncovered illegal sex acts, suspected organized crime activity, and alleged drug sales inside the business. Police say the case remains active and could lead to more charges or civil action against the club.

While these arrests are significant, law enforcement and advocacy groups say they highlight a much larger problem across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The region is considered a major hub for human trafficking, and the illegal sex trade generates an estimated $99 million annually in Dallas alone. On any given night, local estimates suggest about 400 teenage girls are being trafficked on the streets of Dallas. Advocates also say the average age girls enter the sex trade is around 13.

Texas overall ranks second in the nation for human trafficking cases, with researchers estimating there are tens of thousands of trafficking victims in the state at any given time, including thousands of minors involved in sex trafficking.



Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Traffickers often target vulnerable youth — especially those who are homeless, runaway, or disconnected from family support. Police urge the public to watch for warning signs such as individuals who appear afraid, controlled by another person, or unable to speak for themselves.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to report it. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting HELP to 233733.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack