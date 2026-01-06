A$AP Rocky Admits Having Children Has Made Him ‘Way More Emotional: ‘Now I’m A Loving Kind Of Fella’

Fatherhood has changed A$AP Rocky for the better.

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Both Rocky and his longtime girlfriend, Rihanna, have spoken at length about how much they love their family.

During a recent interview with W Magazine, the rapper was asked about how having children has affected his outlook on life, and his answer was heart-warming.

“I am way more emotional,” Rocky admitted. “Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world.”

Just a few months ago, in September, Rocky welcomed his third child with Rihanna, and their first daughter together, Rocki Irish Mayers. Together, they also share two sons: 3-year-old RZA and 2-year-old Riot.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also spoke about his fashion sense, insisting his a for affinity for looking good is nothing new.

“Even as a kid, I was always stylish. Starting around age 4 or 5, I always put myself together,” he revealed. “My best look at 4 years old was a gold Gucci link chain that was a hand-me-down from my dad, and a pink Guess jeans outfit with a white T-shirt. I wish I still had it today.”

He also spilled on his celebrity crushes: “Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] in Full House. I had some cool crushes: I always had a crush on Aaliyah. And Serena Williams was a big crush of mine.”

And despite having been famous for so long now, Rocky says he still gets starstruck “all the time.”

“I got starstruck working with Denzel [on Highest 2 Lowest]. And even though I know these guys, I get starstruck anytime I encounter André 3000 or Jay-Z. I admire and respect them so much that I still fan out.”

You can read Rocky’s interview with W Magazine in full here.

The post A$AP Rocky Admits Having Children Has Made Him ‘Way More Emotional: ‘Now I’m A Loving Kind Of Fella’ appeared first on Bossip.

A$AP Rocky Admits Having Children Has Made Him ‘Way More Emotional: ‘Now I’m A Loving Kind Of Fella’ was originally published on bossip.com