Lil Durk Trial Could Be Delayed Again After Co-Defendants Request Extension

The federal murder-for-hire case involving Lil Durk could be facing yet another delay.

According to newly filed court documents, prosecutors and three of Durk’s co-defendants have formally requested that the trial be pushed back from its current start date of January 20 to May 4. If approved, this would mark the third delay in the high-profile case.

While the co-defendants are in agreement, Durk himself has objected to the delay, asking the court to move forward as scheduled.

Why the Delay Is Being Requested

Court filings describe the case as unusually complex, citing an overwhelming amount of evidence that attorneys say requires more time to review. That evidence reportedly includes:

Hundreds of gigabytes of digital audio and video

Surveillance footage

More than 30,000 pages of reports and records

Photos, witness statements, and medical documents

In the filing, attorneys argue that the scope of the case makes it unreasonable to meet the timelines outlined under the Speedy Trial Act.

Durk, whose legal name is Durk Devontay Banks, has been held in federal custody since October 2024, following his arrest in Florida. Prosecutors allege that he paid five associates connected to OTF to carry out a hit on rapper Quando Rondo in August 2022.

Authorities claim the alleged plot was retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von and resulted in the death of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

Durk is facing multiple federal charges, including conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearm use in a violent crime. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial has already been postponed twice before, once early last year and again in September.

In October, Durk filed a motion to dismiss and disqualify the federal case, but that request was denied last month.

The court has not yet ruled on whether the trial will be delayed again.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

