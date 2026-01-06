Rolando Blackman: Celebrating a True Mavericks Original

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Before the Dallas Mavericks became a championship franchise, there was Rolando Blackman — one of the original cornerstones who helped build Mavs basketball from the ground up.

Drafted 9th overall in the 1981 NBA Draft, Blackman spent 11 seasons in Dallas and became one of the most consistent and respected guards in the league. A four-time NBA All-Star (1985–1987, 1990), he was the Mavericks’ all-time leading scorer for years, finishing his Dallas career with 16,643 points — a record later surpassed by Dirk Nowitzki. Blackman wasn’t just a bucket-getter; he was also known for his defense, famously never fouling out in 865 games with the Mavs. During his tenure, Blackman led Dallas to six playoff appearances, including the franchise’s first-ever postseason run in 1984, helping establish a winning culture that still defines the organization today. His impact was so significant that the Mavericks retired his iconic #22 jersey in 2000, cementing his legacy as a franchise legend. He’s also been inducted into both the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Blackman has remained part of the Mavericks family, serving as an assistant coach, TV analyst, and now working in Corporate Relations and Basketball Development. Now, the legend will return to the arena for a special honor.

On January 12, Rolando Blackman will be at the American Airlines Center for Bobblehead Night, celebrating Mavericks basketball past and present. The first fans in the building will receive a limited-edition Rolando Blackman bobblehead. Dallas has always been home for Blackman — and January 12 is a celebration of the legacy he helped create. Tickets are available now at mavs.com/bobbleheads.

