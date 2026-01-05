Browns Fire Head Coach Kevin Stefanski After Six Seasons

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Kevin Stefanski, ending his six-season tenure with the franchise. Stefanski compiled a 44-56 regular-season record from 2020 to 2025, but recent struggles led the organization to make a change.

Stefanski’s time in Cleveland included some historic highs. He led the Browns to two postseason appearances and two 11-win seasons. Those 11-win campaigns came in his first season (2020) and again in 2023.

He also earned the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award twice — first in 2020 and again in 2023. That distinction made him one of just 16 coaches in NFL history to capture multiple Coach of the Year honors and the only Browns coach since Forrest Gregg in 1976 to do so.

Stefanski’s early years brought renewed optimism for the Browns. In his debut season, Cleveland reached the playoffs and secured its first playoff win since 1994. The 2023 campaign saw a return to postseason play after several down years.

However, the final two seasons weighed heavily on his legacy. The Browns finished 3-14 in 2024 and 5-12 in 2025, marking consecutive losing campaigns and no playoff appearances. Cleveland also posted a 4th-place finish in the AFC North in 2025.

Stefanski’s tenure featured moments of excitement and frustration alike. While he achieved rare milestones for the franchise, recent performance declines ultimately led to his dismissal. The Browns now turn to a new head coach search as they prepare for the 2026 season.

