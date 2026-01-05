Local Dallas Artist Zeethewizard Killed In Nightclub Shooting

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Early on New Year’s Day, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported 5 victims to a local hospital after reports of exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of Pink House Dallas nightclub, according to police.

One victim was later identified as 25-year-old Zecqurie Fields, aka artist Zeethewizard. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died today. January 5, 2026.

The conditions of the other victims have not yet been released, and authorities have not yet identified the motive or confirmed the number of shooters involved. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.