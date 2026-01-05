Water Injustice in Our Backyard
What’s Happening in Sand Branch, Texas:
Just miles from downtown Dallas, the historic community of Sand Branch, Texas
continues to live without access to running water or a sewage system.
Despite being located in one of the largest metro areas in the country,
Sand Branch remains one of the only communities in Dallas County
without basic water infrastructure.
This is not a new issue — it’s a decades-long reality
shaped by systemic barriers, environmental injustice,
and lack of political investment.
Where Is Sand Branch?
Sand Branch is a small, unincorporated community
located about 14 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.
Founded by formerly enslaved people in the late 1800s,
it has deep historical and cultural roots.
Today, the population is small — fewer than 100 residents —
many of whom are elderly or have lived in the community for generations.
Why Doesn’t Sand Branch Have Clean Running Water?
No Municipal Water or Sewer System
Sand Branch has never been connected to a city water system.
There are no water pipes or sewer lines serving the community,
meaning residents cannot turn on a tap for drinking, cooking, or bathing.
In the past, families relied on private wells,
but those wells became contaminated decades ago
and are no longer safe for human consumption.
Unincorporated Status
Because Sand Branch is unincorporated,
it does not automatically receive infrastructure services
from nearby cities — even though residents pay property taxes.
This status has made it easier for the community to be overlooked.
Floodplain Designation
Local and federal agencies have long designated Sand Branch
as being located in a floodplain.
This designation has been repeatedly used to delay or deny
funding for water and sewer infrastructure,
even though residents dispute the extent of actual flooding.
Economic and Environmental Inequity
The small size and low income of the community
have made it difficult to secure traditional infrastructure funding.
Advocates argue this reflects a broader pattern
of environmental injustice in marginalized communities.
How Do Residents Get Water Now?
Without safe wells or pipelines,
residents must rely on outside sources for water.
This includes:
- Transporting water from other locations
- Relying on bottled water donations
- Community-led water distribution efforts
Access to clean water for daily needs
remains inconsistent and physically demanding,
especially for elderly residents.
Who Is Working Toward a Solution?
Water for Sand Branch Coalition
The Water for Sand Branch Coalition is a grassroots organization
advocating for permanent water and sewer infrastructure.
Their work includes community organizing, fundraising,
legal advocacy, and coordination with government agencies.
The coalition’s goals include:
- Building a permanent water and sewer system
- Addressing floodplain designation barriers
- Securing federal, state, and county funding
- Ensuring affordability for long-time residents
Legal and Government Efforts
Environmental attorneys, Dallas County officials,
and members of Congress have engaged in discussions
to explore legal pathways and funding solutions.
Progress has been slow, but advocacy efforts continue.
How the Community Can Help
While long-term solutions require government action,
there are meaningful ways the public can support Sand Branch today.
Support Local Advocacy
- Follow and support the Water for Sand Branch Coalition
- Share verified information to raise awareness
- Advocate for infrastructure funding at the local level
Donate or Volunteer
Local churches and nonprofits periodically organize
water drives, supply distributions, and volunteer efforts
to support residents’ immediate needs.
Engage Elected Officials
Contacting county, state, and federal representatives
helps keep attention on the issue and reinforces
that access to clean water is a basic human right.
Why Sand Branch Matters
Sand Branch’s water crisis is not just a local issue —
it’s a reminder that environmental justice
remains unfinished business in the United States.
In a region known for growth and development,
no community should be left without access
to clean, running water.
Understanding what’s happening in Sand Branch
is the first step toward ensuring
that no neighborhood is forgotten.