Water Injustice in Our Backyard

What’s Happening in Sand Branch, Texas:

Just miles from downtown Dallas, the historic community of Sand Branch, Texas

continues to live without access to running water or a sewage system.

Despite being located in one of the largest metro areas in the country,

Sand Branch remains one of the only communities in Dallas County

without basic water infrastructure.

This is not a new issue — it’s a decades-long reality

shaped by systemic barriers, environmental injustice,

and lack of political investment.

Where Is Sand Branch?

Sand Branch is a small, unincorporated community

located about 14 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

Founded by formerly enslaved people in the late 1800s,

it has deep historical and cultural roots.

Today, the population is small — fewer than 100 residents —

many of whom are elderly or have lived in the community for generations.

Why Doesn’t Sand Branch Have Clean Running Water?

No Municipal Water or Sewer System

Sand Branch has never been connected to a city water system.

There are no water pipes or sewer lines serving the community,

meaning residents cannot turn on a tap for drinking, cooking, or bathing.

In the past, families relied on private wells,

but those wells became contaminated decades ago

and are no longer safe for human consumption.

Unincorporated Status

Because Sand Branch is unincorporated,

it does not automatically receive infrastructure services

from nearby cities — even though residents pay property taxes.

This status has made it easier for the community to be overlooked.

Floodplain Designation

Local and federal agencies have long designated Sand Branch

as being located in a floodplain.

This designation has been repeatedly used to delay or deny

funding for water and sewer infrastructure,

even though residents dispute the extent of actual flooding.

Economic and Environmental Inequity

The small size and low income of the community

have made it difficult to secure traditional infrastructure funding.

Advocates argue this reflects a broader pattern

of environmental injustice in marginalized communities.

How Do Residents Get Water Now?

Without safe wells or pipelines,

residents must rely on outside sources for water.

This includes:

Transporting water from other locations

Relying on bottled water donations

Community-led water distribution efforts

Access to clean water for daily needs

remains inconsistent and physically demanding,

especially for elderly residents.

Who Is Working Toward a Solution?

Water for Sand Branch Coalition

The Water for Sand Branch Coalition is a grassroots organization

advocating for permanent water and sewer infrastructure.

Their work includes community organizing, fundraising,

legal advocacy, and coordination with government agencies.

The coalition’s goals include:

Building a permanent water and sewer system

Addressing floodplain designation barriers

Securing federal, state, and county funding

Ensuring affordability for long-time residents

Legal and Government Efforts

Environmental attorneys, Dallas County officials,

and members of Congress have engaged in discussions

to explore legal pathways and funding solutions.

Progress has been slow, but advocacy efforts continue.

How the Community Can Help

While long-term solutions require government action,

there are meaningful ways the public can support Sand Branch today.

Support Local Advocacy

Follow and support the Water for Sand Branch Coalition

Share verified information to raise awareness

Advocate for infrastructure funding at the local level

Donate or Volunteer

Local churches and nonprofits periodically organize

water drives, supply distributions, and volunteer efforts

to support residents’ immediate needs.

Engage Elected Officials

Contacting county, state, and federal representatives

helps keep attention on the issue and reinforces

that access to clean water is a basic human right.

Why Sand Branch Matters

Sand Branch’s water crisis is not just a local issue —

it’s a reminder that environmental justice

remains unfinished business in the United States.

In a region known for growth and development,

no community should be left without access

to clean, running water.

Understanding what’s happening in Sand Branch

is the first step toward ensuring

that no neighborhood is forgotten.