En El Barrio: Understanding Venezuela’s Crisis

As we move through the opening days of 2026, global events continue to ripple

through local communities — especially within the Latin diaspora.

One of the most pressing humanitarian situations impacting Latin America

is the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

For many Latin families in Dallas–Fort Worth, Venezuela’s story is not distant.

It lives in shared language, cultural memory, migration journeys,

and a collective understanding of resilience.

What’s Happening in Venezuela?

Venezuela has been experiencing a prolonged humanitarian, economic,

and political crisis for over a decade.

Widespread inflation, limited access to food and medicine,

failing infrastructure, and political instability

have deeply affected daily life for millions.

As a result, more than seven million Venezuelans

have been forced to leave their homeland,

creating one of the largest displacement crises in the world.

Families have been separated, communities fractured,

and entire generations pushed to rebuild their lives abroad.

Those who remain in Venezuela often face shortages of basic necessities,

inconsistent healthcare access, and limited economic opportunity.

Those who leave frequently encounter legal uncertainty, trauma,

and the emotional weight of exile.

Why This Matters to the Latin Community in DFW

Dallas–Fort Worth is home to a diverse and growing Latin population,

including Venezuelan families, mixed-nationality households,

and community members with loved ones affected by the crisis.

Even for those without direct ties to Venezuela,

the situation resonates across Latin America —

highlighting shared struggles around migration, dignity,

political instability, and the human cost of systemic collapse.

The emotional impact is real:

grief for a homeland, anxiety about family safety,

and uncertainty around immigration protections in the U.S.

These experiences deserve compassion, not invisibility.

How DFW Latins Can Support Venezuelans Meaningfully

Support does not require urgency or burnout.

Sustainable solidarity is rooted in consistency, empathy,

and respect for lived experience.

1. Support Local Immigrant & Refugee Organizations

Many North Texas nonprofits and faith-based organizations

assist Venezuelan migrants with legal navigation,

housing support, employment resources, and basic needs.

Volunteer your time or skills

Donate funds or supplies

Share resources within your networks

2. Advocate for Humane Immigration Policies

Venezuelan migrants often rely on temporary protections

or humanitarian programs to live and work legally in the U.S.

Community advocacy can help protect families from instability.

Contact local and federal representatives

Support organizations advocating for immigrant protections

Attend community forums or advocacy days

3. Create Space for Storytelling and Cultural Visibility

Cultural erasure deepens trauma.

Hosting or supporting Venezuelan voices through art,

storytelling, food, and music honors identity and resilience.

Community panels or listening sessions

Cultural events and fundraisers

Sharing verified stories through local media

4. Support Mental Health and Healing Spaces

Displacement, political stress, and family separation

leave lasting emotional impacts.

Supporting trauma-informed care is an act of solidarity.

Support culturally competent mental health providers

Create peer support or healing circles

Encourage rest, connection, and self-compassion

Leading With Gentleness, Not Urgency

In moments of global crisis, urgency can feel overwhelming.

But meaningful change rarely comes from panic.

It comes from presence, patience, and sustained care.

Supporting Venezuela — and Venezuelan families in DFW —

does not require fixing everything at once.

It asks us to show up consistently,

to listen deeply,

and to honor humanity over headlines.

As 2026 begins, may our collective response

reflect not only awareness,

but compassion rooted in care.