Zeethewizard Among Victims in Dallas Shooting, Family Urges Privacy

Privacy used to be a given. Now it’s almost a luxury — especially when something tragic happens in the public eye.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the Pink House Dallas Club near the Stemmons Freeway. Dallas police say an altercation outside the venue left at least four people hospitalized. Among those wounded was up-and-coming rapper Zee Cannon, who performs as Zeethewizard. Family members confirmed his involvement but have urged the public to stop speculating about his condition as authorities have not released official information about the victims.

Before the family’s request, social media feeds filled with theories, assumptions, and guesses about what happened and how badly Cannon was hurt. That response underscores a larger cultural shift: people today are far too comfortable being in everyone else’s business.

Curiosity isn’t the problem. Wanting answers after a chaotic, frightening event is natural. The issue is entitlement — the idea that access automatically equals ownership, and that the public has a right to instant updates about someone else’s life, health, or struggle.

In the age of smartphones and social media, real people and real pain are treated like content to be consumed. Silence gets labeled suspicious. Waiting for verified details feels slow, even unacceptable. But rushing to fill the gaps with speculation does a disservice to those affected and to the truth.

Staying informed doesn’t require crossing boundaries or trading in unverified rumors. Behind every headline, every livestream, and every trending post is a human being whose story deserves to be told fully — and on their own terms.

