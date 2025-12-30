Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

On Tuesday, December 30th, the Dallas Cowboys say goodbye to cornerback Trevon Diggs as we head into the final week of the 2025 NFL season. This decision came from a mix of performance issues, recurring injuries, and a multitude of other factors. The team decided they did not want to wait until the off-season to let go of Diggs, but that their minds were made up when it came to the future Diggs had with the Cowboys.

The team waived him, and he will no longer be a part of the organization, allowing another team to pick up his contract ahead of the postseason.

Diggs current deal has no more guaranteed money following 2025, when the team that decides to pick him up would absorb the last remaining week of his $8.5 million base salary, which would leave them to pay about $472,000 if he’s paid weekly across a regular 18-week season.

Diggs was signed to the Cowboys on a 5-year, $97 million extension before the 2023 season, which would have put him under contract with the Cowboys until 2028. His signing bonus was $21.25 million across the 2023 – 2027 season, meaning there is just under $5.9 million that hasn’t yet been accounted for.

Regardless of who signs diggs that amount will sit on the Cowboys’ 2026 cap as dead money.

Making the move is allowing Diggs to be picked up by another team willing to pay him his salary for the rest of the year. This season hasn’t been the best for the cornerback & the Cowboys’ relationship, which became apparent when Jerry and Stephen Jones talked publicly about their issues with the way Diggs rehabbed his 2023 ACL injury.

Dallas Cowboys Waive Trevon Diggs was originally published on majic945.com