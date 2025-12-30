Dallas Restaurants Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Source: Yuliya Taba / Getty

As the holiday season peaks in Dallas, food lovers and celebrators alike are gearing up for a string of memorable meals to mark both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. From upscale prix-fixe dinners to relaxed brunches and classic Tex-Mex favorites, the city’s vibrant restaurant scene doesn’t take a break just because the calendar turns. Many spots are rolling out special New Year’s Eve menus and celebrations with multi-course feasts, Champagne toasts, live music, and festive vibes to pair perfectly with your countdown plans. Whether you’re planning a lively night out with friends or an intimate dinner to ring in the new year, you’ll find places across Dallas offering delicious options well into the evening. And the fun doesn’t stop when the ball drops — plenty of restaurants are opening their doors on New Year’s Day with brunch spreads and heartier lunch and dinner specials designed for recovery and celebration alike. From classics like The Henry and Sixty Vines to crowd-pleasers such as Uno Mas Tex Mex and Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse, there are options for every palate and party plan. Many restaurants will highlight unique prix-fixe menus on December 31 with festive add-ons and seating times, and then transition into brunch or special dining on January 1 to keep the holiday energy going. Casual comfort spots and wine bars alike are also welcoming guests for New Year’s Day meals, whether you’re craving classic brunch dishes or a relaxed lunch with friends. With options ranging from elegant tasting menus to relaxed late-night eats and midday brunches, Dallas diners have plenty of delicious reasons to start the new year off right.

