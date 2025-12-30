Gospel Great Richard Smallwood Dies at 77 After Illustrious Career

Smallwood, a gifted composer, pianist, and singer, had a 50-year career in gospel music.

His music blended classical influences with gospel fervor, inspiring mainstream artists.

Despite health challenges, Smallwood remained a beacon of inspiration until his passing.

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

The gospel music world mourns the loss of Richard Smallwood, an eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated composer, pianist, and singer, who passed away on December 30th at the age of 77 due to complications from kidney failure. A towering figure in gospel music, Smallwood’s career spanned over five decades, during which he penned timeless classics that resonated across generations and genres.

Born on November 30, 1948, in Atlanta, GA, and raised in Washington, D.C., Smallwood’s musical journey began early. By the age of five, he was playing piano by ear, and by eleven, he had formed his first gospel group. A cum laude graduate of Howard University, Smallwood studied music alongside luminaries like Donny Hathaway and Phylicia Rashad. He was a founding member of Howard’s Gospel Choir and its first gospel group, the Celestials, who made history as the first gospel act to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

Smallwood’s career took off in 1977 when he founded the Richard Smallwood Singers, a group that brought a contemporary edge to gospel music. Their debut album spent an astounding 87 weeks on Billboard’s Spiritual Albums chart, and their 1984 release, Psalms, earned a GRAMMY® nomination. Hits like “Center of My Joy” and “Total Praise” showcased Smallwood’s ability to blend classical influences with gospel fervor, creating a sound that appealed to young, educated Black audiences and beyond. His music was embraced by mainstream artists, with Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, and Boyz II Men recording his compositions.

In the late 1980s, the Richard Smallwood Singers became the first gospel group to tour the Soviet Union, further cementing their global impact. Smallwood later formed Vision, a large choir that produced hits like “Angels” and the iconic “Total Praise,” a song born from personal trials that became a universal anthem of faith and resilience.

Beyond music, Smallwood was a storyteller and minister. His 2019 autobiography, Total Praise, revealed his struggles with grief and depression, offering a candid look at the man behind the music. Despite health challenges in his later years, Smallwood remained a beacon of inspiration, earning three Dove Awards, multiple Stellar Gospel Music Awards, and the enduring love of fans worldwide.

Richard Smallwood’s legacy lives on through his music, which continues to uplift and inspire. He is survived by his family and countless admirers who celebrate his life and contributions to gospel music.

Gospel Great Richard Smallwood Dies at 77 After Illustrious Career was originally published on blackamericaweb.com