Dallas Liquor Stores Open On New Years Eve

Liquor stores in Texas are closed on New Year’s Day by law.Here are Dallas liquor stores to stock up before Jan 1, plus beer and wine options.

Published on December 30, 2025
Liquor stores (package stores) in Texas are legally required to be closed on New Year’s Day (Jan 1) (and Sundays and certain other holidays) they cannot sell liquor that day by state law

That means none of the liquor stores listed below will be open on New Year’s Day itself for hard liquor sales. However, if you’re planning around New Year’s Eve (Dec 31) or need options like beer/wine on Jan 1, grocery stores and convenience stores can sell beer/wine and may be open (e.g., 7-Eleven, Walmart, Target).

Here’s a list of liquor stores in Dallas (for stocking up before New Year’s Day)

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 

    Dallas Fine Wine & Spirit 

      Top End Liquor Beer And Wine 

        Goody Goody Liquor 

          Total Wine & More 

            Buckhorn Discount Liquors 

              Uptown Liquors 

                Kindred Spirits & Wine 

                  Beverage Depot 

                    73rd Wine & Spirits 

                      River Cut Rate Liquor 

                        Guest365 Liquors 

                          Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine

                            S & K Beverages 

                              Lone Star Beverages 

                              Star Liquor Beer & Wine 

                                Scout & Cellar 

                                  Total Wine & More (Oak Lawn) 

                                    Cheap River 

