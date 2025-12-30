Dallas Liquor Stores Open On New Years Eve
Liquor stores (package stores) in Texas are legally required to be closed on New Year’s Day (Jan 1) (and Sundays and certain other holidays) they cannot sell liquor that day by state law
That means none of the liquor stores listed below will be open on New Year’s Day itself for hard liquor sales. However, if you’re planning around New Year’s Eve (Dec 31) or need options like beer/wine on Jan 1, grocery stores and convenience stores can sell beer/wine and may be open (e.g., 7-Eleven, Walmart, Target).
Here’s a list of liquor stores in Dallas (for stocking up before New Year’s Day)
Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
Dallas Fine Wine & Spirit
Top End Liquor Beer And Wine
Goody Goody Liquor
Total Wine & More
Buckhorn Discount Liquors
Uptown Liquors
Kindred Spirits & Wine
Beverage Depot
73rd Wine & Spirits
River Cut Rate Liquor
Guest365 Liquors
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine
S & K Beverages
Lone Star Beverages
Star Liquor Beer & Wine
Scout & Cellar
Total Wine & More (Oak Lawn)
Cheap River