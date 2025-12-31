Kujichagulia: Claiming the Power to Define Ourselves

December 27 | Day 2 of Kwanzaa

Source: GABRIEL LEON JR MOORE / GABRIEL LEON JR MOORE

Kwanzaa Day 2 centers on Kujichagulia, which means Self-Determination. This principle calls on us to define ourselves, speak for ourselves, and decide our own direction—individually and collectively.

For the Black community, Kujichagulia is deeply rooted in our history. For generations, others attempted to define who we were, what we were capable of, and how we should exist in the world. Kujichagulia is the rejection of that narrative. It is the declaration that we name ourselves and we choose our path.

Celebrating Kujichagulia encourages:

• Confidence in identity

• Freedom of expression

• Ownership of personal and cultural narratives

• Courage to live authentically

On this day, self-expression becomes an act of liberation. Whether through art, music, fashion, or voice, Kujichagulia reminds us that authenticity is power—and no permission is required.