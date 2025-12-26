Listen Live
Black TV Shows & Movies To Watch While Celebrating Kwanzaa

Published on December 26, 2025
Kwanzaa Celebration Setup. Seven candles signify Kwanzaa with decorative gourds, corn, and vibrant tablecloth.
Source: nambitomo / Getty

Kwanzaa is more than just a celebration or a holiday after Christmas; it’s a way to honor principles and guidelines that help to uplift the Black community.

Kwanzaa was created nearly 60 years ago by college professor and Black nationalist Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. It was created after the Watts riots in Los Angeles as an effort to unite and uplift the Black community. The holiday, derived from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruits,”— is a seven-day celebration that is dedicated to specific principles that is highlighted to give spiritual meaning and purpose to those who celebrate it.

The seven principles are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith). The holiday is celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

In honor of Kwanzaa, here is a list of Black television shows and movies that highlight and also celebrate the significance of the holiday.

Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Kwanzaa (Season 3, Episode 10)

The Black Candle

The Proud Family

The Seven Days of Kwanzaa (Season 1, Episode 11)

Sesame Street

Holiday Heritage

Black TV Shows & Movies To Watch While Celebrating Kwanzaa was originally published on hiphopnc.com

