Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

The ladies are outside and Trim is making sure her name stays in the conversation.

The rising rapper is dropping the “BOAT” Remix, and she didn’t come alone. This time, she taps YKNiece and Bunna B, turning the track into a certified statement.

If the original “BOAT” was about confidence and boss energy, the remix takes it up a notch. Each artist slides in comfortably, bringing their own flavor while keeping the record cohesive from start to finish.

This isn’t one of those random feature-heavy remixes. YKNiece comes through with her gritty delivery and undeniable presence, while Bunna B adds a raw, street-ready edge that fits right into the beat.

Trim anchors the track with ease, proving she knows how to curate the right collaborators at the right time.

The chemistry feels natural — like everyone understood the assignment.

Fans are already talking after clips surfaced of the trio shooting what looks like a new visual.

Nothing’s been confirmed just yet, but if the energy on camera matches the track, this could be another big look for all three artists.

Trim’s run has been gaining momentum, and this remix feels like a strategic move, not just a flex.

Teaming up with YKNiece and Bunna B shows growth, confidence, and a clear vision for where she’s headed next.

One thing’s for sure — Trim is steering her own wave, and the “BOAT” remix is proof she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Trim Links Up With YKNiece & Bunna B on “BOAT” Remix was originally published on hot1009.com