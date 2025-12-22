Epstein Files: Controversy Over Transparency Issues
Epstein Files: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Calls Partial Release ‘Inadequate,’ Clinton Claps Back At Trump, Trump Photos Replaced After Removal
- Lawmakers dissatisfied with lack of transparency in Epstein files release.
- Clinton featured in files, releases statement defending himself.
- Threat of impeachment for AG Bondi over handling of files.
The Epstein Files finally hit the streets Friday, and the reactions to the release have been tepid at best, aggrieved at worst.
According to ABC News, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is dissatisfied with the lack of transparency into the files and describes the partial release of information as “inadequate.”
“Congress has acted decisively, with bipartisan majorities in both the House and the Senate, a bill signed into law by the president, and it does appear, of course, that this initial document release is inadequate. It falls short of what the law requires,” Jeffries told ABC News’ This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl.
Jeffries is not alone in this sentiment. Even his colleagues from the other side of the aisle, like Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and his Democrat partner Rep. Ro Khanna, authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, are displeased to the point that they are said to be considering articles of impeachment for Attorney General and devout MAGA bootlicker Pam Bondi. Only time will tell if that threat turns into a promise.
Bill Clinton Reacts To Being Featured In Epstein Files
Former President Bill Clinton, a man who was embroiled in a very ugly sexual harassment scandal, released a statement responding to being prominently featured in the Epstein files that were released last week.
“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton. There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light.”
Multiple photos of Clinton were among the thousands of pages of files that were made public, according to AP News.
They included a photo of him on a private plane sitting with a woman draped over him, a photo of Clinton in a pool with Epstein’s companion Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of him in a hot tub with another woman. The faces of the women were redacted from public viewing.
If anything, the release of these files has been anticlimactic, and that is not an accident. It appears that the powers that be wanted this to be a very controlled release that keeps important people clean.
