South Oak Cliff HS Player Shoots Teammate After Winning State Title

The celebration has come to an end for Oak Cliff, after winning the Conference 5A Division II State championship on Saturday by defeating Richmond Randle of Fort Bend County with a final score of 35-19.



18-year-old Xavier Mayfield of South Oak Cliff High School has been accused of shooting one of his teammates in the neck hours after their state championship win over the weekend. The victim was rushed to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. Dallas police say the shooting happened Saturday at a home in the 6400 block of Knoll Ridge Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Fox4 has confirmed that the Oak Cliff player has been taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



According to the arrest affidavit, Xavier was in a bedroom with the victim and another teammate when the shooting occurred. The other teammate told police they were “reviewing photos that were taken of a football game that had occurred early in the day.” the witness also says that he grabbed his clothes and was walking out the room when he saw Xavier “swinging the rifle that was used in the offense.” however Xavier told the witness that the safety was on but he says he heard a single gunshot as he walked out of the bedroom.



Xavier admitted to the shooting; he told the police that he “turned around towards where [the victim] was at and stated right after he turned around, a single gunshot went off from the ARIS ABC Rifle that [he] was holding.”

Xavier also told the police that he initially tried taking the victim to the hospital himself, but realized he was bleeding too much and called 911. Xavier remained on the scene until the ambulance and police arrived who then described the teammate’s medical condition as unstable once they arrived at the scene.



Dallas ISD has not yet commented on this incident or the arrest involving district players.

This investigation is ongoing.