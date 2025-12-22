Flu Surge Hits Texas

Source: Noko LTD / Getty

Flu cases are on the rise across Texas, and health officials say now is the time to be cautious — especially as families continue gathering for the holidays.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, flu-related hospitalizations are increasing statewide. Emergency room visits tied to the flu jumped by more than 4,000 this month, with nearly 10,000 visits reported in mid-December alone.

Austin-based physician assistant Jordan Jones with Baylor Scott & White Urgent Care says she’s seeing a clear spike in influenza A cases.

“A lot of patients are coming in with known exposures or positive home tests,” Jones said. She added that at-home flu tests can be helpful tools to have during flu season.

Right now, Texas is seeing moderate flu activity compared to the rest of the country, but Jones says cases are expected to climb after Christmas and New Year’s. On top of that, other respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19 could also increase.

So what should you watch for? Jones describes influenza A symptoms as hitting hard and fast.

“I always tell patients it feels like you got hit by a freight train,” she said.

Common symptoms include fever, body aches, sore throat, congestion, and a runny nose.

To help prevent getting sick, health experts recommend getting the flu shot, washing your hands often, using hand sanitizer while traveling, and making sure you’re getting enough rest.

And if symptoms start? Jones says timing matters.

Seeing a healthcare provider within the first 48 hours can make treatments like Tamiflu more effective. And if you’re feeling sick, she encourages letting others know before gathering.

That way, everyone can make the best choice to stay healthy.

