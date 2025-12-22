🌟 STAR GAZING with Spaceboifresh 🌟



Time to go Star gazing yet another week! And when it comes to artists who truly shine in their own lane, Jones Monroe is that star — and this week on Star Gazing, we’re proud to spotlight her once again. Yes, for the second time. Real ones know: you don’t get invited back unless the growth is undeniable.





Jones pulled back up to the show to premiere her brand-new single, “La Da Di,” featuring trans artist Nomi Elevation and the vibes were on point from start to finish. Dallas energy, global sound.







From Terrell Roots to Dallas Lights







Originally from Terrell, Texas, Jones Monroe’s musical journey started early. She touched piano keys at just 5 years old and was already in classical opera training by age 7 — yeah, that foundation is real solid.





Her artistry first hit the public eye with her debut single “Black,” released on Juneteenth 2021, setting the tone for a career rooted in culture, purpose, and expression.







A Sound That Refuses a Box







Over the past few years, Jones has been in a season of reflection and elevation. The result? A fresh, fearless sound that blends:



R&B

House

Hip-Hop

Soul







Her recent releases “Kool-Aid” and “La Da Di” have been moving through multiple markets, stacking up over 1,000,000+ streams globally — and counting. That’s not hype, that’s impact.









Texas Roots, New Evolution







In her latest chapter, Jones Monroe is circling back home — Texas style. Her new direction fuses her country roots with her urban influences, creating something both nostalgic and futuristic.





She recently dropped “Hoedown,” produced by hitmakers Mike Mvjor and Greg Sullivan, and she’s currently working on a new project with Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz — which tells you exactly where this trajectory is headed.









🎙️ Much Love for Pulling Up (Again!)







Big respect to Jones Monroe for coming through the show for the second time and trusting Star Gazing with the exclusive premiere of “La Da Di.” Watching an artist evolve in real time is why this platform exists. Growth looks good on you.





Dallas, Terrell, Texas — y’all got something special.