Top 2025 Christmas Looks That Sleigh Every Time

Elevate your holiday style with these must-try Christmas outfit ideas that will sleigh the season.

Published on December 21, 2025
Ellaé Lisqué Holiday Collection
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Christmas 2025 is all about glam baby. Whether you’re pulling up to a family function, holiday party, church service, or a cute Christmas Eve dinner, this year’s fashion trends let you sparkle as the BAD gal you are!!!. From classic reds to head-turning sequins, here are the must-have Christmas outfit ideas for women this season.

❤️ Red Dress Energy

    You can never go wrong with red during the holidays and in 2025, it’s all about soft fabrics and flattering fits. Think Long dresses, textured dresses, or flowy midi dresses paired with knee-high boots or heels. Literally any red dress is a go. Add gold accessories or a bold red lip for that effortless holiday glow.

    Style tip: Keep it cuteee but polished with minimal jewelry and a structured coat.

    ✨ Velvet Glam Moments

    Velvet is having a major moment this Christmas. Whether it’s emerald green, wine red, or classic black, velvet instantly elevates your look. Perfect for office parties or late-night holiday events, velvet dresses and matching sets bring luxury without trying too hard.

    Style tip: Pair velvet with metallic heels or statement earrings to keep the look modern.

    🖤 Classic All Black, Still Festive

    Yes, you can wear all black and still be festive. In 2025, women are styling black dresses, jumpsuits, and matching sets with holiday textures think faux fur coats, rhinestone heels, sparkly bags, or glossy boots. You see how I ate this look up, plus all black is my go-to for everything, I don’t care what the holiday is. All black hate to see me coming!

    Style tip: Add one festive element like sequins, metallic accessories, or a bold lip, to keep it holiday approved.

    🎁 Festive Plaid & Ruffle Dresses

    Plaid is a Christmas classic that never misses. This year, plaid anything with ruffles, puff sleeves, or wrap silhouettes are stealing the show. They’re playful, feminine, and perfect for daytime gatherings or Christmas brunch.

    Style tip: Balance the look with neutral shoes and simple accessories.

    ✨Sequins, Sparkle & Everything Extra

    If there’s ever a time to go full sparkle duhhh it’s Christmas. Sequins are everywhere in 2025, from mini dresses to skirts and even tops. Whether silver, gold, or bold colors, sequins are made for women who love to shine.

    Style tip: Let the outfit speak…keep hair and makeup clean and sleek.

    Christmas fashion in 2025 is all about confidence, comfort, and festive flair. Whether you’re rocking cozy chic, velvet glam, plaid classics, or full-on sequins, the best outfit is the one that makes you feel good walking into the room.

    Because when you look good, you feel good… and that’s the real holiday magic ✨

