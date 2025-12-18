Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage and Young Thug’s father might be playing a major role in bringing Atlanta Hip-Hop back together.

Over the past few years, division within the city has reached an all-time high. Fallouts stemming from snitching allegations, family ties, and money have driven wedges between some of Atlanta’s biggest stars of the last decade. Behind the scenes, Mr.Big 4L has publicly encouraged Quavo and Offset to reconcile following their very public fallout.

Most notably, 21 has made it clear he’s been attempting to squash the ongoing tension between Young Thug and Gunna. In a series of tweets directed at both rappers, Savage urged them to settle their differences:

“Y’all n*ggas fix that sh*t y’all love each other n*gga you knew Gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time, and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n*gga f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t.” Also adding Lil Baby for backing, “@whamcbfw4 (Lil Baby) you one of the realest young n*ggas out this sh*t admit slime (Young Thug) was moving the goal post, and we was standing behind him cuz we love him my brother.”

Thugger responded back to the series of tweets telling 21 Savage, “I love u my brada, u always been with me.” Gunna has not responded to the British-born, Atlanta-raised rapper’s tweets.

Online, fans believe the a lot rapper was referencing a resurfaced clip of Gunna allegedly appearing on an episode of Crime Stoppers, where he stated that he would contact police if a crime were committed against a loved one.

Adding more fuel to the reconciliation talk, Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., was recently spotted attending a Gunna concert in support.

The appearance has many fans believing that an end to the long-standing rift between Thug and Wunna may not be far-fetched after all.

Wunna Have Peace: 21 Savage Tells Young Thug To Squash His Beef With Gunna Expeditiously was originally published on hiphopwired.com