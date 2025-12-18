Source: leolintang / Getty

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… but not in Dallas; it’s looking more like spring break. Weather forecasters are saying near-record-breaking heat is possible for Christmas this year for the Dallas Metroplex area. Temperatures are expected to rise by more than 20 degrees above normal.

Thursday’s forecast: highs remain in the mid 60s; however, there is an elevated fire risk west of I-35 due to low humidity and strong winds.

Tonight, winds will let up under clear skies, which is a recipe for a chilly night. You can expect lows of upper to mid-30s, and a few areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth may see near-freezing temperatures.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This weekend’s temperatures are expected to be a roller coaster, ranging from the 30s at night to the 70s during the day.

Record highs are expected Saturday as temperatures climb through the 70s before another coldfront early Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Christmas week, we will see highs of nearly 78 degrees. Which is above normal for Christmas in the DFW. While the normal high in DFW is usually 59 degrees, that’s where the overnight low is sitting before temperatures surge in the daytime on Christmas Day.

There is a 0% chance of snow on Christmas in North Texas this year; you could actually even go swimming if you wanted to.

The warmest Christmas in DFW on record was in 2021, when temperatures reached 82 degrees on Christmas Day; the second-highest was 80 degrees in 2016.

However, the coldest Christmas on record was in 1983 when the high was 18 degrees.

While the maximum temperature is 56 degrees and the average minimum is 37, the metroplex is projected to be far above those numbers this year.

Near-Record Heat Expected for Christmas Day in Dallas was originally published on majic945.com