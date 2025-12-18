Touré disputes 50 Cent's doc, says Quad shooting was orchestrated by Jimmy Henchman, not Diddy.

Pac needed quick cash, was shot in Quad lobby, but Diddy's presence doesn't mean he's guilty.

Pac himself named culprits in 'Against All Odds', so history has already told the truth.

Touré just stepped in like, “Hold up — before this gets rewritten wrong.”

With 50 Cent’s new Netflix doc making the rounds, there’s a moment that leaves people side-eyeing Diddy over the Quad Studios shooting of Tupac. And Touré says that’s where the line gets crossed.

Not to protect Puff. To protect the record.

Touré says he was right there in real time — covering Pac’s case, seeing him damn near every day. And from what he knows, the Quad shooting wasn’t some Bad Boy conspiracy, even though Puff and Biggie were in the building that night.

According to Touré, the play came from Jimmy Henchman.In a recent Instagram video, the veteran journalist and author addressed a moment in the documentary that he says leaves viewers with the impression that Diddy played a role in the Quad Studios shooting. Touré made it clear that while he has no interest in defending Combs, he felt compelled to correct what he described as an inaccurate narrative presented in the documentary.

“50 got y’all thinking that Puff is the man behind Pac getting [shot] at the Quad Studios thing? No, no, no,” Touré said. “I will never defend Puff, but I will defend the truth.”

Pac was broke, buried in legal fees, and grounded while his trial played out. Then comes the call: quick feature, quick $7K, pull up to Quad. Pac needed it, so he showed.

That’s when it went left.

Lobby. Three gunmen. Everybody hits the floor except Pac. Shots ring out. Five of ’em.

Touré says this part isn’t mystery or theory — Dexter Isaac has already admitted he was the shooter. And he says he was paid by Jimmy Henchman, who’s also owned up to setting it up. That’s not internet speculation — that’s confessions.

Touré’s point is simple: being in the room doesn’t make you the architect. Quad was full that night. Sessions everywhere. Presence doesn’t equal guilt……And Pac knew it too.

Touré points to “Against All Odds” — not as poetry, but as testimony. Pac spelled it out. Names included. No guessing. So while 50’s doc might shake the table and remix the story for a new audience, Touré’s message is clear: history already told you what happened — you just gotta listen to the right parts. This isn’t about defending anybody. It’s about not letting a narrative outrun the truth.

Touré isn’t just a commentator jumping in late — he’s a longtime, credentialed voice in hip-hop journalism.

He’s a veteran journalist, author, and cultural critic who’s been covering music, politics, and Black culture for decades. Touré has written for Rolling Stone, The New York Times, The Village Voice, GQ, and a long list of other major outlets. He’s also authored multiple books, including Who’s Afraid of Post-Blackness? and biographies that required deep access, long-form reporting, and fact-checking — not rumor chasing.

In the hip-hop space specifically, Touré was on the ground in the 1990s, not looking back through documentaries. He interviewed artists in real time, built relationships, and covered events as they unfolded — including Tupac Shakur’s legal battles. That’s why his perspective carries weight: it’s informed by direct access and contemporaneous reporting, not hindsight.

Touré has also made a point throughout his career of not being a defender-for-hire. He’s openly critical of powerful figures when he believes it’s warranted, which is why his pushback here matters.

Whether people agree with him or not, his voice isn’t casual — it’s archival.