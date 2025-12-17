LightSkinKeisha Rejects Costly Love: ‘You Deserve Better’

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

When LightSkinKeisha sat down with Tucson on Roomies’ Diaries, it started off cute and fun, a little This or That game bayyyy quickly turned into a grown-woman conversation about love, standards, and not losing yourself just to say you’re chosen. And one couple relationship goals comparison stood out to me. Whew. It said everything. Derwin and Melanie from the show The Game or A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

Now listen… Keisha was very clear: she is not signing up for the Melanie package. No shade, but a lot of us watched Melanie ride hard, love harder, and still end up played, embarrassed, and putting her whole life on pause for a man who couldn’t stay loyal. Degrees delayed. Dreams deferred. All for a relationship that still flopped in the end. And that? That’s not goals.

Instead, Keisha chose A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, and honestly, same. Because that’s what real love looks like when it’s healthy, evolved, and aligned.

Love Relationships? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Two people who are fly, successful, creative, and confident in who they are, coming together without either one losing themselves. They move as a unit, support each other’s greatness, and still shine individually. Unbothered, deeply in love, raising beautiful children, and still very much in their own bags. No one shrinking. No one settling. It’s clear: this is love that’s aligned, not forced. Just Black excellence doing what it does.

Keisha’s message was loud without her having to raise her voice: love should add to your life, not take from it. If it costs you your dreams, your peace, or your purpose, chillleee it’s too expensive. We are leaving “ride or die” in 2025!

And honestly, during the holidays when everybody’s feeling lonely or pressured to “have somebody,” this was the reminder we needed. Choose the love that chooses YOU, not the one that asks you to disappear. And That’s Period. 💋✨