Dallas Ranks Top 15 Globally in OnlyFans Spending

Dallas is a significant hub for digital content consumption, outspending major global cities.

The city's vibrant culture and economic boom foster a digitally savvy population that spends on digital entertainment.

Dallas's high ranking suggests it is a cultural trendsetter where digital engagement is part of daily life.

A new report on global spending habits has revealed some surprising trends in the creator economy, and Dallas is right in the middle of the action. The “OnlyFans Wrapped 2025” analysis, which tracks spending on the popular platform and Dallas places at number 14 on its list of “Top 20 Spending Cities (Per Capita)” worldwide. This ranking positions the city as a significant hub for digital content consumption, outspending major global cities and holding its own against other American powerhouses.

According to the report, Dallas residents spend an impressive $201,308 per 10,000 people on the platform. This figure highlights a strong local market for digital content and the creator economy. While this represents a slight dip of 1.28% from the previous year, the city’s overall standing remains formidable. In terms of total money spent, Dallas also ranks 15th globally, with an estimated total spend of $26,172,000. This dual ranking underscores that Dallas isn’t just a city with a few high-spenders; it has a broad and engaged user base contributing significant revenue to the digital marketplace.

This places Dallas in an interesting position. It’s part of a “Southern Belt” of high-spending U.S. cities, a list dominated by cultural and economic hubs like Atlanta (No. 1), Orlando (No. 2), and Miami (No. 4). The data suggests that these are high-density, high-wealth urban centers where digital consumption has become a part of the daily fabric. Dallas’s inclusion in this elite group speaks volumes about its economic health and cultural alignment with the burgeoning creator economy.

Several factors contribute to Dallas’s high ranking. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, attracting a diverse population with significant disposable income. It’s a major center for corporations, finance, and technology, which translates to a large population of professionals with the means to engage in digital entertainment and patronage.

Furthermore, Dallas has a vibrant and dynamic culture that embraces entertainment, nightlife, and social trends. The city’s cultural landscape is a mix of traditional Southern hospitality and modern, cosmopolitan energy. This environment fosters a population that is digitally savvy and open to new forms of media and entertainment, including platforms that support independent creators. The city’s economic boom has created a population that not only works hard but also spends on leisure and digital content that aligns with their interests.

Looking at the list, Dallas finds itself in good company. It ranks just behind Boston (No. 13) and ahead of another major U.S. city, Baltimore (No. 15). The report also highlights another Texas city, Austin, which comes in at number 17. The presence of two Texas cities in the top 20 shows the state’s growing influence in the digital economy.

The report notes that cities like Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami are “culturally aligned with the creator economy.” Dallas’s high ranking suggests it shares this alignment. These are not just places with large populations; they are cultural trendsetters where the lines between entertainment, lifestyle, and digital engagement are increasingly blurred.

The slight decrease in spending from 2024 to 2025 could be attributed to various market factors, but the city’s continued presence in the top 15 indicates a stable and mature market. It’s not a fleeting trend but a consistent pattern of digital consumption.

The rise of Dallas as a key player in the creator economy is a sign of broader economic and cultural shifts. It reflects the city’s growth into a first-tier American metropolis with a population that is both economically powerful and culturally engaged. As the digital world continues to evolve, Dallas’s role as a center for consumption and, potentially, for content creation itself, is likely to grow. This ranking is more than just a number; it’s a marker of the city’s place on the global stage of the new digital age.

