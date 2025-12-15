Gina Miller’s New Energy Fuels the Dallas Mavs This Holiday Season

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

The Dallas Mavericks are finding their rhythm — on the court and behind the scenes.

Friday night’s 119–111 comeback win over Brooklyn showed exactly who this team is becoming. Anthony Davis took over late, scoring 20 of his 24 points in the second half while grabbing 14 boards and swatting three shots. Cooper Flagg added 22 points and eight assists, and Dallas closed strong, outscoring the Nets 29–19 in the fourth quarter. That win marked five victories in the Mavs’ last six games — and a rare moment of consistency in a season tested by injuries.

But while fans see the buckets and box scores, there’s another layer shaping how this team connects with the city.

Enter Gina Miller, the Mavericks’ newly appointed Chief Communications Officer, a role created this season to oversee corporate, basketball, and broadcast communications. Miller joined the organization in November after serving as VP of Broadcasting, Media, and Communications for FC Dallas, now reporting directly to CEO Rick Welts.

Her job? Making sure the message matches the moment.

With Dereck Lively II out for the season and Daniel Gafford sidelined, transparency and trust matter more than ever. Miller works closely with basketball ops and broadcast teams to help fans understand the adjustments — like Anthony Davis shifting to center — without losing the energy of the game.

Off the court, the Mavs continue to show love to the city through their Season of Giving, hosting holiday events and supporting local families across Dallas. And it’s not slowing down.

The Holiday Game on December 23 promises festive vibes, big energy, and a reminder that this team is about more than wins — it’s about community.

Momentum is building. The message is clear. And Dallas is locked in.

