Award-Winning Director Rob Reiner Dead at 78

On Sunday (December 14), famed director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood home. Reiner was 78 years old and Singer Reiner was 68. According to initial reporting from PEOPLE Magazine, the couple was found side by side with knife wounds by their daughter, Romy along with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Reiner was born in The Bronx, New York, and is the son of famed comedian Carl Reiner, who was a collaborator with comedian and director Mel Brooks. He rose to prominence as Michael Stivic, Archie Bunker’s liberal son-in-law dubbed “Meathead” on the classic 1970s television sitcom All In The Family, twice winning an Emmy Award for the role.

He would go on to have memorable roles in several films and television shows including Throw Momma From The Train, Sleepless In Seattle, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Reiner’s greatest impact in Hollywood would be behind the camera, creating the Castle Rock Entertainment production company.

Through Castle Rock, Reiner directed films like When Harry Met Sally, Misery (which saw Kathy Bates win the Best Actress Oscar), and the Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise film A Few Good Men (nominated for Best Picture). He also directed This is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and Ghosts of Misssissippi. His last film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, was released three months ago.

Reiner was also a prominent progressive political activist who along with Singer Reiner, both being vocal opponents of President Donald Trump. In an CNN interview in September, he remarked, “it may be the last time you ever see me”, in reference to the FCC’s attempt to silence comedian Jimmy Kimmel. They both were also instrumental in working to overturn Proposition 8 in California.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially said that it was investigating the couple’s deaths as a homicide but had no suspects at the time. However, according to TMZ, their son Nick Reiner has been arrested on Monday morning (December 15) and is in custody with bail set at $4 million.





