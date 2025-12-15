Listen Live
Breaking: Two People Found Dead at Brentwood Home Owned by Rob Reiner

Published on December 14, 2025
Director Rob Reiner at the Four Seasons
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Two people were found dead Sunday afternoon inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a man and a woman, believed to be approximately 78 and 68 years old, were discovered deceased inside the residence.

Paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Shortly after, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched for what officials described as an “ambulance death investigation,” a term used when firefighters request police assistance following the discovery of a death.

Detectives with the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division were assigned to the case. Several law enforcement officials confirmed they were aware of the investigation but said no additional details were available. A significant police presence remained at the home Sunday evening as authorities continued their work.

Neighbors told reporters that Reiner and his wife live at the residence, and property records indicate they own the home. Reiner is a celebrated filmmaker and actor whose standout film credits as a director include The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

This is a developing story.

