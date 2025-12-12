Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Love Island USA stars Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene have broken up.

Bissainthe, 28, announced the break-up on an interview with SiriusXM Page Six Radio on Friday, Dec. 12. While on the radio show she offered some open-ended answers when it came to Greene and the status of their relationship, and eventually told the hosts that they decided to “part ways.”

She said that they both still have respect and understanding for one another, but the decision to split was a difficult one.

“It really was a tough decision for the both of us and very hard to decide, but, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go,” Bissainthe said. “So I think we just got to that decision.”

Greene, 23, and Bissainthe’s romance sparked for the world to see on season 7 of the popular reality show Love Island USA, which premiered in June and finished in August. The two were a fan-favorite couple and nearly made it to the finals but were eliminated by day 30.

Bissainthe didn’t give any details on what led to the breakup, but said, “We had a lot of conversation, you know, and again, at the end of the day, it was just like a mutual agreement of like, you know what? This is for the best.”

The full interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio is set to air on Monday, Dec. 15. You can listen to the clip of her talking about her and Greene’s breakup below.

‘Love Island USA’ Star Chelley Confirms Break-up With Ace was originally published on hiphopnc.com