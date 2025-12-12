Fort Worth Foster Mom Accused Of Locking Special Needs Adult In Dog Kennel

Source: Stanislav Hubkin / Getty

In the small Texas town of Anson, roughly 170 miles northwest of Fort Worth, an unsettling incident has once again forced us to confront uncomfortable truths about the state of care for our most vulnerable citizens.

A foster mother was arrested after being accused of confining a 22-year-old woman with special needs inside a dog kennel. The allegation alone is disturbing. The footage captured by a neighbor makes it impossible to dismiss or ignore.

The video, filmed on November 22 by neighbor Justin Anderson, shows Anderson confronting the foster mother as cries of distress from the young woman echo in the background.

The foster mother, identified as Kandice Thompson, is not a stranger to the foster care system. She and her late husband reportedly fostered more than 50 children over the years before his death in 2020. On paper, that might read as the legacy of a dedicated caretaker. The current reality raises urgent questions about oversight, accountability, and how often red flags go unnoticed or unreported.

Local authorities have stated that the 22-year-old victim has since been removed from the home and is receiving appropriate care and protective services. That is the bare minimum—an immediate response after harm has already occurred. The harder question is how long abuse may have gone undetected, and whether there were warning signs that should have triggered intervention sooner.

Anderson’s decision to report the situation to the police likely prevented further harm. His choice to step in reflects a truth that we often overlook: the safety net for vulnerable individuals isn’t just built by institutions; it’s reinforced by the eyes, ears, and courage of ordinary people in the community. It should not require a neighbor’s video to reveal cruelty hidden behind closed doors. This case underscores glaring gaps in the oversight of adults with special needs and the foster system as a whole. Individuals who depend on caregivers must also be able to depend on the systems meant to protect them. This incident should serve as a catalyst for reform not only in Anson but also in Texas, but in every community where vulnerable people are placed in the hands of those entrusted with their well-being.

