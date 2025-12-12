21 Savage Says Drake Apologized To Metro Boomin

Drake and Metro Boomin were previously linked by way of some of their well-orchestrated collaborations, “Jumpman” alongside Future. In the wake of the jabs between Drake and Metro Boomin, 21 Savage says the Canadian superstar has apologized to the hit-making producer.

Sitting down with Perspektives With Bank, 21 Savage explained that he attempted to walk Drake off the ledge in challenging Kendrick Lamar. In 21’s eyes, he felt that the OVO honcho’s pen wasn’t getting respected and decided to throw his hat into the ring.

The conversation later shifted to the issues between Young Metro and Drizzy, which seemingly began back in 2023. Further, Metro and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU album featured the blistering “LIKE THAT” track featuring Kendrick Lamar, taking shots at the supposed “Big 3” of himself, Drake, and J. Cole.

21 said that Drake repeatedly apologized to Metro Boomin for reasons that remain vague, and the producer hasn’t exactly been explicit in his digs towards the “NOKIA” artist.

Interestingly enough, 21 Savage appeared to suggest that Metro Boomin and Drake might even meet face-to-face to peace things up. However, neither gentleman has confirmed their intentions in doing so.

