Grand Opening Of Netflix House In Dallas

Netflix House Dallas is a 100,000+ sq ft entertainment space with themed experiences, dining, and shopping.

Visitors can explore Stranger Things, Squid Game, and other Netflix titles through interactive adventures.

The venue features a full-service restaurant with themed comfort food and drinks, plus a Netflix merchandise shop.

Source: Richard Rodriguez / Getty

Dallas has officially joined the map of immersive entertainment with the grand opening of Netflix House Dallas the took place Thursday, December 11, 2025, a new venue where fans can step into the worlds of their favorite Netflix shows and movies in real life. Located at Galleria Dallas, this permanent destination opened the door to adventure, dining, shopping, games, and storytelling experiences unlike anything the city has seen before.

TRENDING: Top Things to Do in DFW — Weekend of December 12–14, 2025

TRENDING: New Adult Spelling Bee Rooftop Event In Dallas

Netflix House is a 100,000-plus square-foot entertainment space created by Netflix to bring its most popular content off the screen and into the real world. It’s designed to be a year-round destination where fans of all ages can explore, play, eat, have immersive experiences, and shop.

When you first arrive, you’ll walk through an iconic “red envelope” entrance into a gigantic space filled with art installations, photo ops, murals, and themed design elements inspired by beloved Netflix stories.

TRENDING: The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Netflix House Dallas offers a range of ticketed interactive adventures that let you go beyond watching your favorite shows—into them:

Stranger Things: Escape the Dark – Venture into the eerie ruins of Hawkins to search for missing townspeople before the horrors of the Upside Down catch up with you.

Squid Game: Survive the Trials – Take on challenges inspired by the hit series and test your nerve against iconic games and strategic twists.

Netflix RePLAY – A nostalgic and physical game zone with arcade-style gameplay, story rooms, and challenges based on titles like Floor Is Lava, Big Mouth, Army of the Dead, and more.

These experiences take storytelling to another level, combining set-like environments with hands-on gameplay and immersive design that lets you feel like part of the action.

TRENDING: DFW Holiday Pop Ups 2025

Food, Drinks & Netflix Bites

Netflix BITES is the venue’s full-service casual restaurant where comfort food meets creative inspiration from the streamer’s most iconic shows and movies. The menu includes cleverly themed dishes and elevated comfort classics, plusinventive cocktails and beverages that reflect popular titles. Local ingredients and creative twists on fan-favorite flavors make dining here an experience, whether you pop in for a snack or stay for a full meal.

Don’t forget the shopping! The Netflix Shop inside Netflix House Dallas features exclusive merchandise, collectibles, apparel, and lifestyle items inspired by the platform’s biggest hits.

General entry to Netflix House is free, so you can explore the lobby, take photos, and browse exhibits without buying a ticket. Feature experience tickets (like Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive the Trials) start at around $39 per person, depending on the date and time. Netflix RePLAY game cards begin at around $10 for access to arcade-style games and physical challenges. Additional pricing may vary based on special experiences, peak hours, or seasonal events, so it’s a good idea to check the official Netflix House website before planning your visit.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Netflix originals or simply curious about immersive entertainment, Netflix House Dallas is shaping up to be one of the city’s most talked-about new destinations. Expect to laugh, play, eat, explore, and immerse yourself in storytelling like never before.

Grand Opening Of Netflix House In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com