Texas’ Mega High Schools Keep Getting Bigger
If it feels like Texas high schools keep getting bigger… it’s because they are. And not just “big.” We’re talking small-town-sized campuses with thousands of students, massive stadiums, and enough daily traffic to rival a highway.
So what’s driving the super-school boom?
First: people. Texas suburbs are exploding with growth, especially around Dallas–Fort Worth and Houston. Families pour in, districts can’t build fast enough, and instead of opening three smaller schools, many go all-in on one giant campus. It’s cheaper, easier to staff, and lets students access way more programs — from advanced classes to robotics to every sport you can think of.
Then there’s the culture.
This is Texas — Friday Night Lights territory. Big schools mean big crowds, big rivalries, and big-time stadiums that feel like mini-colleges. Towns like Allen have built their whole identity around having one powerhouse high school, and communities take pride in rallying behind a single team.
And while Texas has everything from tiny 1A rural schools with fewer than 100 kids to mega 6A giants, the suburban 3,000–6,000-student campuses keep stealing the spotlight.
According to the newest UIL enrollment numbers, here are the biggest high schools in Texas right now:
- Allen – 6,798
- Conroe – 5,303
- Plano West – 4,914
- Plano East – 4,857
- Odessa Permian – 4,563
- Coppell – 4,488
- Conroe The Woodlands – 4,478
- Odessa – 4,273
- Duncanville – 4,214
- Galena Park North Shore – 4,151
Texas schools are big, bold, and only getting bigger — and with more families moving in every year, don’t expect these rankings to stay still for long.
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack