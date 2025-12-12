Texas’ Mega High Schools Keep Getting Bigger

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

If it feels like Texas high schools keep getting bigger… it’s because they are. And not just “big.” We’re talking small-town-sized campuses with thousands of students, massive stadiums, and enough daily traffic to rival a highway.

So what’s driving the super-school boom?

First: people. Texas suburbs are exploding with growth, especially around Dallas–Fort Worth and Houston. Families pour in, districts can’t build fast enough, and instead of opening three smaller schools, many go all-in on one giant campus. It’s cheaper, easier to staff, and lets students access way more programs — from advanced classes to robotics to every sport you can think of.

Then there’s the culture.

This is Texas — Friday Night Lights territory. Big schools mean big crowds, big rivalries, and big-time stadiums that feel like mini-colleges. Towns like Allen have built their whole identity around having one powerhouse high school, and communities take pride in rallying behind a single team.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And while Texas has everything from tiny 1A rural schools with fewer than 100 kids to mega 6A giants, the suburban 3,000–6,000-student campuses keep stealing the spotlight.

According to the newest UIL enrollment numbers, here are the biggest high schools in Texas right now:

Allen – 6,798

Conroe – 5,303

Plano West – 4,914

Plano East – 4,857

Odessa Permian – 4,563

Coppell – 4,488

Conroe The Woodlands – 4,478

Odessa – 4,273

Duncanville – 4,214

Galena Park North Shore – 4,151

Texas schools are big, bold, and only getting bigger — and with more families moving in every year, don’t expect these rankings to stay still for long.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack