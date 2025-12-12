Is ICE Planning 24/7 Social Media Monitoring?

Here’s What We Know

Reports in 2025 sparked widespread concern about the possibility of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) creating a system to monitor social media content around the clock. While some of these plans appear in official contracting documents, the program is not fully approved or operational. Below is a digestible summary of what’s confirmed, what’s being proposed, and how to follow future changes.

What ICE Has Confirmed According to early-stage planning documents and contractor requests, ICE has expressed interest in expanding its ability to scan and analyze social media posts. These documents outline a proposal for a team of analysts who would review public posts to identify potential enforcement leads. The concept includes the possibility of round-the-clock monitoring, but ICE has not publicly confirmed that such a system is active or finalized. This team would be actively scouring TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), plus more streaming platforms with videos and active chats or comment sections. It is expected that ICE will be using advanced tracking tools, commerical data, and private contractors to track all of this in ‘real time’. With the use of high end open intelligence software there is an intention to connect the social media to specific individuals including tracking home addresses and phone numbers. Goals of following up with these target leads within 30 minutes of spotting social media use, possibly triggering a data flag almost instantly. This unit will run out of ICE’s intelligence centers in Vermont and California.

What Is Not Finalized At this time, there is no fully approved or implemented 24/7 social media surveillance system. The documents showing these plans come from exploratory requests for contractors. These requests often represent an agency testing the market before making any final decisions. Policies may still shift, and the scope of any real system could look very different once finalized.

Other Immigration Agencies Already Use Social Media Separate from ICE’s enforcement operations, other immigration agencies have begun formally integrating social media into their vetting processes: USCIS has proposed collecting applicants’ social media handles for visas, green cards, and other immigration benefits.

CBP has proposed requiring up to five years of social media identifiers for travelers applying through the Visa Waiver Program. These proposals are still in public comment phases and not fully implemented, but they show a broader federal trend toward increased digital screening.

Privacy & Civil Liberties Concerns Digital rights groups and civil liberties advocates have raised concerns that broad social media monitoring could impact free speech, especially when the scope is unclear. Critics argue that scanning large amounts of public content—especially with the help of automated tools and AI—could sweep in posts from people who are not the targets of any investigation.

Where Things Stand Today There is no confirmed 24/7 social media monitoring system currently active.

ICE is exploring an expansion of its digital surveillance abilities through contractor solicitations.

of its digital surveillance abilities through contractor solicitations. USCIS and CBP already use social media data for immigration vetting in limited ways.

already use social media data for immigration vetting in limited ways. The final form, scope, and timing of any ICE social media surveillance program remain unclear.

How to Track Future Updates You can keep an eye on policy changes and proposals through a few trusted channels: Federal Register: All proposed rule changes for USCIS, CBP, and DHS appear here for public comment.

All proposed rule changes for USCIS, CBP, and DHS appear here for public comment. DHS & USCIS Press Rooms: These agencies publish policy updates and clarifications.

These agencies publish policy updates and clarifications. Congressional Hearings: Committees on Homeland Security and Technology periodically review surveillance practices.

Committees on Homeland Security and Technology periodically review surveillance practices. Civil Liberties Groups: Organizations like the ACLU and EFF monitor surveillance developments and file challenges when necessary.

Organizations like the ACLU and EFF monitor surveillance developments and file challenges when necessary. Tech & Policy News: Outlets like WIRED, AP News, and Reuters usually report on major surveillance shifts.

The Bottom Line ICE has signaled interest in expanding its social media monitoring capabilities, and some planning documents outline the idea of 24/7 surveillance. However, no such system has been fully confirmed, funded, or implemented. For now, the agency is exploring its options, while other parts of the immigration system continue expanding their use of social media data through formal rulemaking processes. This story is still developing and will likely evolve throughout 2025 and 2026.