Black Culture Holds All The Influence: How Google’s Year-End Trends Prove It

Source: Matthew Fowler / Getty

If you’ve been around young people or have children, it’s guaranteed that you’ve heard “6-7” and “rizz” at least once without knowing their origins. And a new report based on annual data gathered from Google’s Year In Search shows how the viral phrases’ popularity reinforces just how much Black culture is popular culture.

As far as “6-7’s” popularity, it comes from a track by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, “Doot Doot.” The song took off with the catchphrase fueling its rise. There’s been speculation that it’s a reference to 67th Street in Philadelphia. Some also believe that it’s a reference to the height of Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

Even the Vineyard Vines clothing brand has seized upon the trend, releasing a shirt that incorporated the meme into its signature pink whale mascot. That limited run of 200 shirts would sell out, compelling founders Shep and Ian Murray to release another limited run of shirts. The appeal around it isn’t dying down soon. Dictionary.com chose it as its word of the year in October, according to reporting by People.



The Google impact also goes for “rizz,” which has become associated with the globally-famous Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. As Cenat explained in an interview with Speedy Norman last year, “It’s just from like, us being at home, like just talking. … One person said it, and then another person said it, and then I said it on my Twitch.” He also clarified that it just “means game,” and it’s not short for charisma.

“Rizz” actually isn’t as new as “6-7,” as Cenat and friends would first popularize the term back in 2021, even starting a “Rizz Academy.”

But both would wind up becoming highly notable in Google’s annual trending search results summary. The phrase “6-7” would be the number one topic for the “Why do kids say” query in the search engine. The “Doot Doot” music video would land at the number seven spot of trending videos nationwide. “Rizz” saw a slight decrease in queries as compared to last year, but it had sharp rises in interest in February and last month.

And yet another “word” that had parents doing their Googles is “41.” As you may have guessed, you can blame rapper Blizzi Boi and his song “41 Song (Saks Freestyle).” Think of it as “6 7,” but updated. Ironically, said song is a few years old.

So yeah, know your origin stories.

Black Culture Holds All The Influence: How Google’s Year-End Trends Prove It was originally published on hiphopwired.com