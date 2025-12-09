BigXThaPlug Featured on Complex’s Best Hip-Hop Albums 2025

Source: Courtesy of Billboard / Courtesy of Billboard

RELATED: BigXthaPlug’s New Album Bridges Rap and Country

Dallas is steadily carving out its own lane in hip-hop, with several of its standout artists continuing to push the culture forward. This year, the city scored a major win: BigXthaPlug is proudly representing Dallas Texas, by being spotlighted on Complex’s “Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025” list for his hard-hitting album I Hope You’re Happy. His gritty charisma and unmistakable Texas sound make him one of the most exciting voices carrying the city’s legacy into the future. His album is the perfect blend of rap and country music

‘I hopr youre happy’ is arguably the first truly pure country-rap album, it lands as well as it does because of BigX’s undeniable presence. The project features some of today’s biggest names in country like Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Ella Langley and so much more. Each sharing the spotlight with the Dallas rapper. But it’s BigX’s songwriting that cuts the deepest: emotional, vivid, and honest as he unpacks the wreckage of a brutal breakup.

The fierce duet with Ella Langley, “Hell at Night.” was one of thr albums standout songs fueled by twangy guitar, Ella’s angelic vocals collide with BigXthaPlug’s biting, spite-filled delivery as he unleashes a storm of bad luck on his ex. The contrast makes the track unforgettable.

Congratulation to BigXThaPlug!