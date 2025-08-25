BigXthaPlug’s New Album Bridges Rap and Country

Source: Courtesy of Billboard / Courtesy of Billboard

BigXthaPlug pushes the boundaries in his third studio album, I Hope You’re Happy. This isn’t your typical rap or heartbreak album. This album is a beautifully crafted project with rap’s raw storytelling and country music’s soulful honesty.

What sets this album apart and makes it so unique is all of the powerhouse features on this album. With artists like Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, INK, and Tucker Wetmore. Nearly every track on the album features a country artist.

Together, they craft a sound that’s part Nashville and hip-hop, blending trap beats with guitars, harmonies, and the kind of emotional grit usually found on a country stage. Some personal favorites include Jelly Roll on “Box Me Up,” Luke Combs on “Pray Hard,” and we can’t forget Ella Langley on “Hell at Night,” which was one of the singles dropped before the album.

The album revolves around themes of heartbreak, loss, and acceptance, avoiding clichés. I Hope You’re Happy plays like a concept album, taking listeners on an emotional journey that unfolds track by track.

Darius Rucker’s feature is especially important because he’s one of the few Black artists to achieve long-lasting success in mainstream country.

This project doesn’t just expand BigXthaPlug’s catalog; it could also open new doors for rap and country collaborations. Much like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” cracked open the conversation, I Hope You’re Happy shows that rap and country don’t just collide; they can merge into something greater. With Jelly Roll, a country-rap crossover star in his own right, and fresh voices like Ella Langley alongside legends like Rucker, the album feels like a statement about where music is heading.

Despite controversy surrounding BigXthaPlug’s arrest on the day of release, the momentum around the project is undeniable. He was honored with the 2025 Billboard Country Innovator Award for breaking barriers, and his lead single, “All the Way” with Bailey Zimmerman, climbed into the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 while topping Hot Country Songs. That kind of chart success proves the experiment is working.

I Hope You’re Happy is more than an album. It’s a cultural milestone. By blending rap and country without losing authenticity, BigXthaPlug delivers a project that resonates with both audiences while spotlighting Black country voices and diversifying the genre. If country rap wasn’t on your radar before, this album makes it impossible to ignore.

Only album critique is that it was sooo short, it’s a listen less than 30 minutes. Leaving the audience craving for more.