Half of Tarrant Families Lack Diapers — Help Is Available

Diaper Shortage Hits Half of Tarrant Families, But Help Is Available

A new report shows widespread diaper insecurity in Tarrant County, hitting working families and child care programs hardest.

Published on December 8, 2025
TinkyPoo Diapers
Source: TinkyPoo / Courtesy of TinkyPoo

More than half of families in Tarrant County with children three and under are struggling to afford diapers, according to new data from the Urban Institute and the National Diaper Bank Network. The report shows 57% of young children live in homes facing diaper costs they can’t easily cover — about 65,200 kids.

Diapers are a major expense. Most parents spend $70 to $100 a month, or $840 to $1,200 a year. Costs can go even higher for newborns, who may use 8 to 12 diapers a day. Depending on the brand and how often a baby needs changing, some families spend up to $150 to $275 a month. Buying in bulk or using coupons can help, but not all families have the time, transportation, or access to those savings.

Local organizations are trying to help, but the need is bigger than the supply. Tarrant County is short more than 39 million diapers for families living below 300% of the federal poverty level. Since 2020, the Junior League of Fort Worth has given out nearly 4 million diapers, but they say demand keeps rising.

Child care providers are also stepping in. Many centers say they provide diapers when parents can’t, because they don’t want children to miss school. When parents run out of diapers, some keep their kids home — meaning those children miss out on early learning.

Diaper insecurity also affects parents’ mental health. Parents dealing with diaper shortages are almost twice as likely to feel depressed or hopeless, and many skip meals or bills just to buy diapers.

Where Families Can Get Diaper Help in DFW

  • Hope Supply Co. – Works with 70+ partner agencies across DFW to provide diapers and baby essentials.
  • Junior League of Fort Worth Diaper Bank – Serves Tarrant County through nonprofit partners.
  • Catholic Charities Dallas – Offers a diaper pantry and baby supplies.
  • Texas Diaper Bank – Supports low-income families with children 0–36 months.
  • ilooklikeLOVE (Dallas) – Mobile diaper pantry with public events.

To find help near you:

  • Call 2-1-1 for local diaper banks and food pantries.
  • Visit findhelp.org and search “diapers” for locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and nearby cities.
  • These resources can help families bridge the diaper gap and access the essentials they need.

