The Next Wave: 8 Artists To Watch In 2026

Source: General / Radio One The year 2025 was a standout moment in music: A year defined by major album drops, surprise collaborations, cross-genre experimentation, and a surge of young voices reshaping the culture in real time. Hip-hop continued to evolve with new regional sounds dominating playlists, while R&B enjoyed another resurgence fueled by raw emotion, innovation, and a return to soulful storytelling. With streaming up, fan engagement at an all-time high, and discovery platforms pushing fresh talent forward faster than ever, the industry feels more alive, diverse, and unpredictable than it has in years. Now, as we step into 2026, music fans have even more to be excited about. A new generation of emerging rap and R&B artists is breaking through: Artists who blend authenticity, vulnerability, global influence, and a fearless approach to creativity. These rising stars aren’t just gaining attention; they’re building momentum that could define the sound of 2026. Below are 12 artists you should keep your eyes and playlists on as the new year unfolds. Scroll below to see 8 artists we’re excited to see more from in 2026.

MAYELLI London-based rising star Mayelli is quickly becoming one of the most compelling new voices in R&B and soul. Her latest single, “Don’t Love Again,” released on November 21st, has already sparked an emotional response from listeners who describe it as her “most undeniably raw” record yet. The song delivers a moody, intimate, and cinematic experience, blending velvet-soft vocals with honest storytelling about heartbreak, healing, and choosing yourself. Mayelli’s music stands out because it feels lived-in — she brings a rare level of depth, vulnerability, and vocal control that stops listeners in their tracks. Love Music? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Over the past year, Mayelli has grown a fast, loyal global fanbase across both the UK and U.S., fueled by her authenticity and magnetic presence. She now boasts 295K+ Instagram followers, 816K+ TikTok followers, and over 19K YouTube subscribers, all of whom have been instrumental in amplifying her momentum. With “Don’t Love Again,” she solidifies her position as a rising artist whose honesty and emotional precision continue to resonate deeply with audiences. The single is available now on all platforms and marks another major step in her rapidly ascending career.

MONALEO Houston rapper Monaleo has been grinding for years, carving out her own lane with sharp lyricism, unfiltered honesty, and a commanding presence that has made her one of the most exciting voices to rise out of Texas. After building momentum through a steady run of singles, standout visuals, and a growing online fanbase, she’s stepped into a new creative era with fresh music that showcases her evolution as both an artist and a storyteller. Monaleo has always had the talent — now she’s pairing it with a renewed focus, elevated sound, and the confidence of someone who knows her moment is finally here. HFans are already buzzing about her upcoming releases, and industry watchers are calling her one of the young artists primed for a breakout year. With raw skill, momentum at her back, and more new music on the way, Monaleo is positioned to make 2026 her biggest year yet — and all signs point to a long, transformative run ahead.

BABYCHIEFDOIT BabyChiefDoit, a rising rapper from Chicago, has quickly gained attention for his energetic flow and raw lyricism. Emerging from the city’s vibrant underground scene, he blends trap beats with authentic street narratives, reflecting the struggles and triumphs of his upbringing. BabyChiefDoit’s music often touches on themes of survival, loyalty, and ambition, resonating with fans who relate to his gritty yet motivational messages. His early singles “6ix Times 2Day,” “Snooze You Lose” and “Pancakes & Drugs” helped him build a grassroots following. Chief draws influence from both Chicago drill pioneers and southern trap legends, creating a unique sound that bridges different styles. As he continues to grow, BabyChiefDoit is poised to become a major player in hip-hop.

BUNNAB Atlanta’s rising talent Bunna B has been putting in the work for years, carving out her space with a melodic, emotionally sharp sound and a confidence that’s impossible to ignore. She’s been grinding quietly but consistently, dropping tracks that showcase her pen, her presence, and her ability to switch between soft vulnerability and bold, commanding energy. With each release, Bunna B has been sharpening her voice and building a loyal fanbase that sees her as one of the most authentic young artists coming up right now. Now, with new music rolling out and more eyes on her than ever, Bunna B is stepping into a moment that feels like true liftoff. Her momentum is rising, her sound is evolving, and industry conversations are already placing her on the shortlist of breakout artists to watch closely. All signs point to 2026 being a massive year for Bunna B, a year where she transitions from promising newcomer to a name front and center in the new wave of women dominating rap.

KWN kwn is part of R&B’s exciting new class: Artists pushing the genre forward with unconventional melodies, layered production, and deeply emotional themes. Recognized by industry tastemakers and highlighted in rising-artist spotlights, her music carries a moody, soulful vibe that appeals to fans of alt-R&B. As the demand for experimental and expressive vocalists grows, kwn is poised to become one of the most intriguing voices of 2026.

NIA SMITH Nia Smith’s music fuses R&B, gospel, and retro soul elements into a rich, expressive sound that sets her apart from many of her peers. Her emotionally driven songwriting and strong vocal presence have garnered early acclaim from music critics and fans alike. As audiences continue embracing more eclectic and soulful R&B artists, Smith’s profile is expected to rise significantly in 2026.

ISAIAH FALLS Isaiah Falls has emerged as one of R&B’s strongest new voices, delivering moody, intimate records that resonate deeply with fans searching for emotional honesty. Following the success of his 2025 release LVRS Paradise (Side A) and his EP Lucky You, Falls has shown he can craft full bodies of work with atmospheric production and heartfelt lyricism. His style fits perfectly into the modern R&B wave, putting him on track for a major breakthrough year.