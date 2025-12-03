How to Save on Holiday Shopping After Black Friday (2025)

Price-match to get the best deal, even after purchase.

Stack cashback, coupons, and store sales for maximum savings.

Shop at small businesses and outlets for unique gifts and discounts.

How to Save on Holiday Shopping — DFW (2025)

If you missed the best Black Friday doorbuster — don’t stress. Use price-matching, cashback extensions, Small Businesses & Shop Small events, outlet malls (like Grapevine Mills) and holiday return/layaway policies to save money and still get great gifts. Read on for how to do each one.

1) Use price-match policies (save now, protect later) Many big retailers keep holiday price-match guarantees active into December — meaning if a competitor drops the price after you buy, you can request the difference back. For example, Best Buy runs a Holiday Price Match Guarantee each season and will match qualifying competitor prices through the holiday window. That lets you buy when you spot an item, then check for lower prices and get matched. [Best Buy] Pro tip: Keep your receipt or order number and screenshots of the lower price — most stores accept online evidence from qualified competitors.

2) Stack cashback & coupon browser tools (free money) Love Shop? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Install a cashback/browser extension (examples: Rakuten) or use cashback portals before you checkout. These extensions automatically find coupons and add cash back at thousands of stores — stacking with store sales can boost your savings without extra headspace. [Rakuten] How: create an account, install the browser extension on your laptop, then click the extension to “activate” cashback before you checkout. You can also link cards where supported to simplify rewards.

3) Support local AND save: Small Businesses Small Businesses — a great time to shop unique gifts, support local shops in DFW, and sometimes score in-store promos exclusive to indie retailers. American Express’ Shop Small movement encourages local spending every year — look for in-person deals and special events in neighborhoods across Dallas–Fort Worth. [American Express] Local idea: Hit up neighborhood business districts (like Bishop Arts, Oak Cliff pop-ups, or Plano’s downtown) for one-of-a-kind gifts — often more meaningful and sometimes priced competitively versus chain store markdowns.

4) Outlet malls & local mall deals — the after-Black Friday markdowns Outlet centers (e.g., Grapevine Mills) run extended holiday promos and “extra cut” deals after Black Friday — and many stores continue BOGO or percent-off promos into December. If you shop outlets, combine store coupons with mall promotions for deeper discounts. Check store pages for updated holiday hours and deals. [Simon]

5) Use extended holiday returns & layaway options Many department stores extend holiday return windows (eg. Macy’s extends return deadlines for holiday purchases), which removes stress about rushed returns and lets you buy smarter. Some stores also offer layaway or no-interest installment plans during the season — useful if you want to lock a deal and pay over time. Check retailer policies before you buy. [Macy’s Customer Service] How: If you want to use layaway or installment pay, confirm whether sale/clearance items qualify and what fees or minimums exist.

6) Stacking tactics that actually work Combine a store sale + cashback extension + coupon code — those three stacked together are often better than the doorbuster price.

DFW practical tips Check local business hours & holiday events: outlets and local shops update hours for holiday shopping — call ahead or check social posts before you go. [Simon]

