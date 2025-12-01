Mental Health Resources for Latinos in DFW
- Local organizations provide Spanish-speaking, trauma-informed mental health care for Latino families.
- Metrocare offers sliding-scale, crisis, and social services to serve people regardless of ability to pay.
- Community events are a low-pressure way to learn about and connect with culturally competent providers.
Mental Health Resources for Latinos in DFW — Where to Go, Who It’s For, and How to Get Help
If therapy felt out of reach before — here are local, culturally-aware options that speak Spanish, honor our experiences, and make care more accessible.
Why this matters
Many Latino families in North Texas face unique barriers to mental-health care: stigma, lack of bilingual providers, and services that don’t consider our cultural context. Local organizations are working to close that gap and make healing accessible to our comunidad. [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth]
Who this is for
- Latino kids, teens, parents, and caregivers looking for providers who speak Spanish and understand cultural dynamics.
- People who need sliding-scale or low-cost options, or support navigating insurance and referrals.
- Community members who want to attend culturally relevant workshops, panels, or community listening sessions about mental health.
Key local resources
Momentous Institute (Oak Cliff & Dallas)
What they do: Momentous Institute offers research-backed therapeutic services, family support, and programming that integrates social-emotional learning with culturally informed care. They also operate the Momentous School and run community trainings and events. [momentousinstitute.org]
Who it’s good for: Families with children, parents who want trauma-informed care for their kids, and anyone who prefers bilingual, culturally aware clinicians.
Contact & website:
momentousinstitute.org — Phone: 214-915-4700. Oak Cliff campus & administrative locations listed on their site. [momentousinstitute.org]
Metrocare Services (Dallas County)
What they do: Metrocare is the largest mental-health provider in Dallas County, offering outpatient clinics, crisis services, housing support, primary-care linkages, and sliding-scale options to serve people regardless of ability to pay. They have multiple clinic locations across the county. [Metrocare Services]
Who it’s good for: Adults, teens, children, veterans, and families seeking low-cost or no-cost services, crisis help, or support with housing and social needs tied to mental health.
Contact & website:
metrocareservices.org — Main phone: 214-743-1200; After-hours crisis: 214-743-1215. See their locations page for clinics near you. [Metrocare Services]
How to get involved or get help (simple steps)
- Call first — If you or a family member are in crisis, call Metrocare’s crisis line at 214-743-1215 immediately. [Metrocare Services]www.metrocareservices.org/contact-us/
- Visit the websites — Use the contact forms or phone numbers on Momentous Institute and Metrocare to request services or ask about bilingual clinicians. Links above. [momentousinstitute.org]
- Ask about sliding scale & referrals — If cost is a concern, ask Metrocare about eligibility and sliding-scale options; Momentous also lists programs and community trainings that may be low-cost or covered by partnerships. [Metrocare Services]
- Show up to community events — Local Spanish-language panels and listening sessions (like the one hosted at Casa Guanajuato) are a low-pressure way to learn, ask questions, and meet clinicians who get our culture. These events have been organized by local news outlets and community partners — keep an eye on The Dallas Morning News and organization pages for updates. [Dallas News]
Quick tips for reaching out
- Bring a bilingual friend or family member to your first appointment if that helps you feel safer.
- Be direct about cultural needs: Tell intake staff you want a Spanish-speaking provider or someone experienced with Latino family dynamics.
- Start with a community event: If therapy feels big, panels and workshops are easier entry points and a great way to build trust with providers before starting individual care. [Dallas News]