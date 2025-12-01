Mental Health Resources for Latinos in DFW

Momentous Institute (Oak Cliff & Dallas)

What they do: Momentous Institute offers research-backed therapeutic services, family support, and programming that integrates social-emotional learning with culturally informed care. They also operate the Momentous School and run community trainings and events. [momentousinstitute.org]

Love Health? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Who it’s good for: Families with children, parents who want trauma-informed care for their kids, and anyone who prefers bilingual, culturally aware clinicians.

Contact & website:

momentousinstitute.org — Phone: 214-915-4700. Oak Cliff campus & administrative locations listed on their site. [momentousinstitute.org]