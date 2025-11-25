Dallas Wings Win Top Pick… Again. The Rebuild Gets Real.



The Dallas Wings officially own the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft — for the second year in a row — after winning this year’s WNBA Draft Lottery. The results were revealed on ESPN during the league’s annual lottery special, and Dallas came in with the best odds (420 out of 1,000) to land the top spot.

Last year, the Wings held the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history and used it to select Paige Bueckers, who instantly became the face of the team. Bueckers didn’t disappoint: she earned a starting spot in the WNBA All-Star Game and walked away with the Kia Rookie of the Year award after a standout season. She also finished second in franchise rookie assists and third in rookie points — big numbers for a first-year player.

Now Dallas gets the top pick again, and all eyes are on Awa Fam, a 6’5″, 19-year-old phenom from Spain. Known for her versatility, mobility, and ability to defend multiple positions, Fam has already proven she can hang with pros overseas. Experts say she’d be a perfect frontcourt partner for Bueckers and a cornerstone for the Wings’ future.

The Wings are also entering a new era with fresh leadership. The team recently hired Jose Fernandez as head coach — a veteran with nearly 500 career wins at USF and a reputation for developing pro-level talent. Fernandez has coached players from over 22 countries and brings a global, defensive-minded approach that Dallas desperately needs after finishing last season with the league’s worst defensive rating.

Despite a tough 10–34 record in 2025, the Wings’ young core — Bueckers, Aziaha James, and Amy Okonkwo — showed flashes of brilliance, even making history as the first rookie trio to each score 20+ in the same game.

With a new coach, another No. 1 pick, and a rising star already in place, Dallas is building something. And DFW is ready to see what’s next.

