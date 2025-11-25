Fragile Masculinity: MAGA Loses It Over Pink J. Crew Sweater

The Washington Post / MAGA

If you needed any more indication of how fragile the masculinity within the MAGA movement is, look no further than the reaction to a men’s pink sweater from J.Crew.

As pointed out by a columnist, Ellie Violet Bramley from The Guardian, a pink “Fair Isle” crew neck sweater from J. Crew that the columnist points out, probably would be in the closet of most preppy conservative men, has MAGA land all in their feelings.

In her column, Bramley wrote, “From a fashion point of view, it couldn’t be more innocuous. It’s got a crew neck. It’s made from wool. It has a Fair Isle pattern at the upper yoke. There’s nothing asymmetric about it, no fringing or tassels, no slogan blasted across the front; no ‘Make America Kind Again.’ So what’s the big deal? Reader, the jumper is pink.”

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That’s it, that’s the red line for these fragile men, it’s pink, which completely goes against the brand of “hyper masculinity” that Trump and his friends push on easily impressionable white men.

From FOX News host Will Cain, and several other prominent MAGA figures, including Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), to chime in after MAGA pundit Juanita Broaddrick shared a photo of the sweater on X, writing in the caption, “Are you kidding me?? Men, would you wear this $168 sweater?”

MAGA’s Reactions To Sweater Tells Us Everything We Need To Know About Them

The replies to her post are as ridiculous as you would imagine them to be. “They’re trying to feminize men and work women completely out of the picture. Make no mistake,” one user wrote in response to Broaddrick’s post.

Another user wrote, “First you painted your fingernails. Then you started wearing skirts. Now it’s granny sweaters. I am 100% convinced all men born after 2000 have a little sugar in the tank.”

“It’s something a Sorority girl would wear in the 80’s,” Tennessee Congressman Burtchett said, responding to Broaddrick’s post.

Amazing how much a pink sweater gets them all in their feelings. They could not buy it, there’s a suggestion.

You can see more reactions below.